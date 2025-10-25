UAE winter aid reaches Gaza under Sharjah-led relief drive

The campaign aims to provide urgent support to families struggling through Gaza’s harsh winter, with assistance funded by generous donors from across the UAE. Field teams have already started delivering blankets, warm clothing, and winter protection kits directly to homes, schools, and shelters — reaching thousands of families enduring severe humanitarian conditions.

Bin Khadem added that the initiative reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian work worldwide, particularly during times of crisis. He also commended the donors whose contributions “have fuelled hope for thousands of Palestinian families,” reaffirming the charity’s commitment to sustainable projects that alleviate suffering while upholding human dignity.

