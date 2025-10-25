GOLD/FOREX
UAE winter aid reaches Gaza under Sharjah-led relief drive

First phase of aid operation provides urgent support amid harsh humanitarian conditions

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Charity International and Operation Gallant Knight 3 lead large-scale aid distribution.
Sharjah Charity International and Operation Gallant Knight 3 lead large-scale aid distribution.

Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International, in collaboration with Operation Gallant Knight 3, has begun distributing the first phase of UAE winter relief packages across the Gaza Strip.

The aid arrived recently via a relief aircraft from Sharjah International Airport, marking the launch of the ‘UAE Relief Campaign’, initiated under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The campaign aims to provide urgent support to families struggling through Gaza’s harsh winter, with assistance funded by generous donors from across the UAE. Field teams have already started delivering blankets, warm clothing, and winter protection kits directly to homes, schools, and shelters — reaching thousands of families enduring severe humanitarian conditions.

The distribution covers multiple areas across the Strip to ensure that help reaches those most in need as swiftly as possible.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said the operation builds on the organisation’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people.

“Our teams are working around the clock, coordinating closely with local authorities to ensure fair and transparent distribution. Every package delivered represents hope for a family facing hardship,” he said.

Bin Khadem added that the initiative reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian work worldwide, particularly during times of crisis. He also commended the donors whose contributions “have fuelled hope for thousands of Palestinian families,” reaffirming the charity’s commitment to sustainable projects that alleviate suffering while upholding human dignity.

