Sharjah Charity prepares 6,000 relief parcels for Gaza

UAE initiative aims to support families during harsh winter conditions

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Charity International has prepared 6,000 relief parcels to support families in the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE’s Operation Gallant Knight 3, aimed at alleviating the humanitarian impact of the ongoing crisis, particularly during the winter season.

The aid includes 2,370 food parcels, 1,000 health kits, and 2,500 winter blankets, helping meet basic living needs and protect vulnerable families from harsh weather conditions.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said the initiative demonstrates the association’s commitment to supporting joint humanitarian efforts and national relief initiatives during times of crisis.

He added that a new relief shipment is being prepared, expected to total 57 tonnes of aid and benefit more than 2,600 families. Teams are working to ensure the swift delivery of assistance according to clear humanitarian priorities.

Bin Khadem noted that donation channels remain open to the public via the association’s website, SMS, bank transfers, credit cards, smart screens, and electronic payment services, including Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

He urged community members and philanthropists to continue supporting the charity’s relief efforts, emphasising that donors’ contributions are essential to sustaining humanitarian work, expanding aid coverage, and reaching the greatest number of families in need.

Related Topics:
UAESharjahGaza

