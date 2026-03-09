GOLD/FOREX
Several expats fly home from Sharjah in humanitarian mission

The flight was supported by specialist planning and operational teams

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Foreign nationals at Sharjah airport
Supplied

In a step that reinforces its strong commitment to humanitarian causes, UAE-headquartered Response Plus and subsidiaries ICATT Response Plus and Prometheus Medical International have completed the repatriation of European citizens from the UAE amidst the current global airline disruption.

The coordinated operation focused particularly on assisting vulnerable passengers, including Italian citizens, an elderly UK national, families with young children and individuals requiring additional medical oversight back to their countries. The flight was supported by specialist planning and operational teams to ensure passengers could travel safely back to Europe.

The mission highlighted the growing importance of integrated repatriation and travel risk management services for travellers during periods of aviation disruption. RPM worked closely with ICATT Response Plus and Prometheus and its airline partners to rapidly mobilize the passenger transit procedures.

Lorenzo Fanara, Italian Ambassador to the UAE, thanked RPM and ICATT Response Plus their support, adding: "I am very grateful…for their excellent organisation of today's flight from Sharjah to Bergamo which will allow many Italians to return home. Many thanks also for his generous support to Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and board member of RPM and chairman of Burjeel Holdings."

The mission also showcases the capabilities of RPM's international medical evacuation and aeromedical services, which provide rapid-response clinical support for governments, corporations, insurers, and travellers worldwide.

Omran Al Khoori, chairman of Response Plus Holding, said: "At RPM and our group companies, we are committed to supporting such missions with rapid response. By uniting our expertise and innovation, we ensure that the highest standards of critical care take flight, even under the most challenging operational parameters. We thank the Italian Embassy and the passengers for their trust on us."

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
