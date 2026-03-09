Several expats fly home from Sharjah in humanitarian mission

The flight was supported by specialist planning and operational teams
In a step that reinforces its strong commitment to humanitarian causes, UAE-headquartered Response Plus and subsidiaries ICATT Response Plus and Prometheus Medical International have completed the repatriation of European citizens from the UAE amidst the current global airline disruption.
The coordinated operation focused particularly on assisting vulnerable passengers, including Italian citizens, an elderly UK national, families with young children and individuals requiring additional medical oversight back to their countries. The flight was supported by specialist planning and operational teams to ensure passengers could travel safely back to Europe.
The mission highlighted the growing importance of integrated repatriation and travel risk management services for travellers during periods of aviation disruption. RPM worked closely with ICATT Response Plus and Prometheus and its airline partners to rapidly mobilize the passenger transit procedures.
Lorenzo Fanara, Italian Ambassador to the UAE, thanked RPM and ICATT Response Plus their support, adding: "I am very grateful…for their excellent organisation of today's flight from Sharjah to Bergamo which will allow many Italians to return home. Many thanks also for his generous support to Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and board member of RPM and chairman of Burjeel Holdings."
The mission also showcases the capabilities of RPM's international medical evacuation and aeromedical services, which provide rapid-response clinical support for governments, corporations, insurers, and travellers worldwide.
Omran Al Khoori, chairman of Response Plus Holding, said: "At RPM and our group companies, we are committed to supporting such missions with rapid response. By uniting our expertise and innovation, we ensure that the highest standards of critical care take flight, even under the most challenging operational parameters. We thank the Italian Embassy and the passengers for their trust on us."