Broadcast throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the programme showcases a range of projects and campaigns implemented by the charity, aiming to mobilise donors and expand the reach of humanitarian assistance. Sharjah Charity International currently operates in more than 110 countries, with a focus on supporting underprivileged communities in remote and underserved areas.

Donations raised through the programme have supported several high-impact campaigns, including the ‘Small Hearts’ initiative, which provides life-saving cardiac surgeries for children suffering from congenital heart conditions. Contributions have also aided the relief of distress project, assisting inmates of correctional and rehabilitation facilities facing legal judgments due to financial hardship.

Bin Khadem expressed his appreciation to the Sharjah broadcasting authority for its continued cooperation, describing the programme as an effective link between the charity and the wider community that enhances the role of media in humanitarian work.

According to Sharjah Charity International, donors to the programme also played a key role in supporting the Iftar for a Fasting Person initiative inside the UAE during Ramadan last year. The programme further contributed to the establishment of Qur’an memorisation centres in several countries across Asia and Africa, as well as projects facilitating Umrah for workers, supporting students facing difficulties in paying school and university fees, sponsoring orphans, assisting families struggling with rental payments, and funding mosque construction and maintenance.

“Our ongoing partnership with Sharjah Charity International represents a successful model of integration between media and humanitarian action. The programme delivers the charity’s message with credibility and transparency, while encouraging community participation and ensuring aid reaches those most in need, both locally and internationally,” he said.

