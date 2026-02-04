‘Al Reeh Al Mursalah’ highlights humanitarian campaigns supporting communities
Sharjah: The Sharjah broadcasting authority continues to air its annual Ramadan radio programme Al Reeh Al Mursalah in partnership with Sharjah Charity International, highlighting humanitarian and charitable initiatives and encouraging public donations to support vulnerable communities across the globe.
Broadcast throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the programme showcases a range of projects and campaigns implemented by the charity, aiming to mobilise donors and expand the reach of humanitarian assistance. Sharjah Charity International currently operates in more than 110 countries, with a focus on supporting underprivileged communities in remote and underserved areas.
Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said the programme has become a key platform for engaging donors and strengthening public trust in the charity’s work.
“Al-Reeh Al-Mursalah reflects the transparency and credibility that guide our operations. This has played a significant role in encouraging donors to contribute to our humanitarian and development projects,” he said.
Bin Khadem noted that the programme has achieved sustained success over the years, helping fund a wide range of medical, development and endowment-based initiatives that directly benefit those in need.
Donations raised through the programme have supported several high-impact campaigns, including the ‘Small Hearts’ initiative, which provides life-saving cardiac surgeries for children suffering from congenital heart conditions. Contributions have also aided the relief of distress project, assisting inmates of correctional and rehabilitation facilities facing legal judgments due to financial hardship.
In addition, programme donations have funded the drilling of water wells and the construction of desalination plants in drought-affected regions, improving access to safe drinking water in areas experiencing severe water scarcity.
Listener contributions have also helped implement income-generating projects aimed at creating employment opportunities and promoting self-reliance among beneficiaries, reinforcing the principle of sustainability in charitable work.
Other supported initiatives include campaigns to combat blindness and visual impairment, assistance for kidney failure patients through expanded dialysis services, and urgent medical aid for individuals suffering from chronic illnesses.
According to Sharjah Charity International, donors to the programme also played a key role in supporting the Iftar for a Fasting Person initiative inside the UAE during Ramadan last year. The programme further contributed to the establishment of Qur’an memorisation centres in several countries across Asia and Africa, as well as projects facilitating Umrah for workers, supporting students facing difficulties in paying school and university fees, sponsoring orphans, assisting families struggling with rental payments, and funding mosque construction and maintenance.
Bin Khadem expressed his appreciation to the Sharjah broadcasting authority for its continued cooperation, describing the programme as an effective link between the charity and the wider community that enhances the role of media in humanitarian work.
Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah broadcasting authority, said the programme reflects the authority’s commitment to social responsibility and its belief in leveraging media platforms to support charitable causes, particularly during Ramadan.
“Our ongoing partnership with Sharjah Charity International represents a successful model of integration between media and humanitarian action. The programme delivers the charity’s message with credibility and transparency, while encouraging community participation and ensuring aid reaches those most in need, both locally and internationally,” he said.
