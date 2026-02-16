GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah launches 'Masar' project for electronic collection of truck fees

Digital payment and intelligent monitoring systems improve traffic flow

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah launches 'Masar' project for electronic collection of truck fees
Supplied

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in partnership with the emirate’s central finance department, has launched Masar, a new electronic system designed to collect fees for heavy trucks, marking a major step in advancing digital transport services across the emirate.

The strategic project supports Sharjah’s drive toward digital transformation and smart infrastructure development, aligning with international best practices in traffic management while strengthening the emirate’s position as a regional logistics hub.

Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, chairman of SRTA, said the Masar project represents a significant shift in managing commercial truck operations through advanced electronic fee collection. He noted that the system reflects the authority’s commitment to adopting smart solutions that enhance efficiency and modernise transport services.

According to Al Othmani, the platform relies on smart technologies powered by advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to instantly and accurately read vehicle data. The system replaces traditional manual procedures with automated digital processes, reducing human intervention while improving operational accuracy and reliability.

He added that Masar will also help improve traffic flow by reducing waiting times and enabling smoother truck movement through designated checkpoints, supporting the efficiency of the transport sector in Sharjah.

The project further enhances transparency through real-time monitoring and reporting systems, enabling data-driven decision-making. Officials said the initiative will contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing congestion and vehicle emissions, in line with Sharjah Government’s vision of building a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem that improves quality of life.

Waleed Al Sayegh, director general of the central finance department, said the initiative highlights strong cooperation between government entities and accelerates digital transformation by integrating truck tariff gates with the digital wallet of the smart payment gateway Tahseel.

He added that the digital payment option offers flexible and secure transactions, improving collection efficiency and transparency while reinforcing Sharjah’s ambitions to become a leading smart city and regional logistics centre.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New routes will also be introduced connecting Abu Dhabi Corniche with Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Abu Dhabi Robotaxi rolls out to three new areas

2m read
Integrated Transport Centre oversees 120 autonomous vehicles with real-time monitoring

Abu Dhabi’s driverless future: 120 autonomous vehicles

3m read
Transport authority cites rising reliance on app-based mobility and improved service access.

Ajman taxi logs 1.4m bookings via smart apps

1m read
Works near House of Wisdom to run from December 26 to 28.

Partial road closure announced on key Sharjah road

1m read