Digital payment and intelligent monitoring systems improve traffic flow
Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in partnership with the emirate’s central finance department, has launched Masar, a new electronic system designed to collect fees for heavy trucks, marking a major step in advancing digital transport services across the emirate.
The strategic project supports Sharjah’s drive toward digital transformation and smart infrastructure development, aligning with international best practices in traffic management while strengthening the emirate’s position as a regional logistics hub.
Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, chairman of SRTA, said the Masar project represents a significant shift in managing commercial truck operations through advanced electronic fee collection. He noted that the system reflects the authority’s commitment to adopting smart solutions that enhance efficiency and modernise transport services.
According to Al Othmani, the platform relies on smart technologies powered by advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to instantly and accurately read vehicle data. The system replaces traditional manual procedures with automated digital processes, reducing human intervention while improving operational accuracy and reliability.
He added that Masar will also help improve traffic flow by reducing waiting times and enabling smoother truck movement through designated checkpoints, supporting the efficiency of the transport sector in Sharjah.
The project further enhances transparency through real-time monitoring and reporting systems, enabling data-driven decision-making. Officials said the initiative will contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing congestion and vehicle emissions, in line with Sharjah Government’s vision of building a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem that improves quality of life.
Waleed Al Sayegh, director general of the central finance department, said the initiative highlights strong cooperation between government entities and accelerates digital transformation by integrating truck tariff gates with the digital wallet of the smart payment gateway Tahseel.
He added that the digital payment option offers flexible and secure transactions, improving collection efficiency and transparency while reinforcing Sharjah’s ambitions to become a leading smart city and regional logistics centre.