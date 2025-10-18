Smart system spots dangerous driving and fines offenders in real time
Sharjah: The Sharjah Police have unveiled “Rased”, a smart radar system designed to detect serious traffic violations and improve road discipline across the emirate’s highways and city streets.
Developed by the force’s Traffic Innovation Lab, Rased uses high-resolution cameras and advanced analytics to monitor driving behaviour in real time.
The system automatically detects violations such as lane drifting, illegal turns, and reckless overtaking—infractions that frequently lead to congestion and accidents—and immediately issues fines to offending drivers.
Officials said the initiative marks a major step towards creating safer, more efficient roads.
“We often see daily violations, drivers ignoring lanes or taking sudden wrong turns, and these behaviours cause unfortunate accidents,” a Sharjah Police spokesperson said.
“From today, there will be no room for leniency. The goal is not to issue fines, but to protect lives and improve traffic flow.”
According to the police, Rased was developed over three phases of research and testing before being approved for deployment. Early trials showed notable results, including smoother traffic movement during peak hours and a decline in lane-change violations.
“Rased is a system built to regulate, organise, and protect,” the spokesperson added. “Our mission is your safety, because safety begins with your commitment.”
