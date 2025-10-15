Dubai Police launches AI system to automatically detect five traffic violations

It uses smart data analysis to record violations with exceptional speed and accuracy
Dubai: Dubai Police has unveiled Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) designed to dramatically enhance road safety across the emirate. Showcased at GITEX Global 2025, this pioneering solution operates completely autonomously, utilising artificial intelligence and live video feeds to identify five critical traffic offenses in real-time.
Developed as a unified digital platform, the system employs advanced smart data analysis to record violations with exceptional speed and accuracy. This technological advancement is a key initiative supporting Dubai’s overarching vision to become a leading smart and safe City by creating a safer, more efficient road network.
Lieutenant Engineer Ahmad Al Hammadi explained that the new system is set to revolutionise field performance by automating numerous tasks previously handled manually. This shift allows police teams to dedicate their efforts to more strategic duties, optimizing resources and leading to better quality decision-making on the road. He characterized the system as being “smarter, fairer, and more efficient,” playing a vital role in elevating traffic safety across Dubai.
According to Reem Muhammad Ahmad, the ITS focuses enforcement efforts on five primary behaviors known to compromise safety:
Failure to fasten a seatbelt.
The use of a mobile phone while driving.
Obstructing the smooth flow of traffic unnecessarily.
Stopping inappropriately or without valid reason in the middle of the road.
Tailgating (not maintaining a safe distance between vehicles).
It provides authorities with live, instant updates on the number of monitored vehicles and recorded violations, enabling immediate assessment of traffic compliance levels across the city. Furthermore, the ITS generates comprehensive statistical data on vehicle movement broken down hourly, daily, and yearly which is crucial for data-driven traffic planning and ensuring faster, more effective emergency responses.
