Sharjah–Dubai traffic update: Major roads hit by heavy congestion

Slow-moving traffic reported across key routes this morning

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Major roads report long delays during peak hours.
Dubai: Commuters travelling between Sharjah and Dubai are facing heavy traffic today, with several major roads reporting long delays, according to Google Maps.

In Sharjah, Al Wahda Street is heavily congested from the Al Khan area up to Al Mulla Plaza. Traffic is also slow on the road leading to Sahara Centre. Busy stretches have been reported in Rolla, Al Qasimia and Al Jubail, as well as near Oasis Mall in Al Wahda. Sharjah Airport Road is also witnessing heavy traffic, adding to delays.

Parts of Maleha Road are seeing a steady build-up, while several roads in Sharjah’s Industrial Areas that connect to Dubai are experiencing slow-moving traffic.

On Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), red zones indicate severe congestion from Al Zahia City Centre in Sharjah to Muhaisnah 4 in Dubai, with traffic at a near standstill in some stretches.

Emirates Road (E611) is also heavily clogged. Traffic is slow from the Tilal City area towards Al Khawaneej. On another stretch of the same road, congestion has been reported from the Villanova area up to the Al Qudra interchange.

Also, motorists using Hessa Street are facing delays due to slow-moving traffic from DAMAC Hills to Dubai Sports City.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police issued an advisory on X, urging motorists to avoid gathering around accident scenes. Authorities said crowding slows traffic movement and can obstruct emergency teams responding to incidents.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, use navigation apps for live updates, and consider alternative routes where possible.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
