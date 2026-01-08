Meanwhile, Dubai Police issued an advisory on X, urging motorists to avoid gathering around accident scenes. Authorities said crowding slows traffic movement and can obstruct emergency teams responding to incidents.

Emirates Road (E611) is also heavily clogged. Traffic is slow from the Tilal City area towards Al Khawaneej. On another stretch of the same road, congestion has been reported from the Villanova area up to the Al Qudra interchange.

On Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), red zones indicate severe congestion from Al Zahia City Centre in Sharjah to Muhaisnah 4 in Dubai, with traffic at a near standstill in some stretches.

Parts of Maleha Road are seeing a steady build-up, while several roads in Sharjah’s Industrial Areas that connect to Dubai are experiencing slow-moving traffic.

In Sharjah, Al Wahda Street is heavily congested from the Al Khan area up to Al Mulla Plaza. Traffic is also slow on the road leading to Sahara Centre. Busy stretches have been reported in Rolla, Al Qasimia and Al Jubail, as well as near Oasis Mall in Al Wahda. Sharjah Airport Road is also witnessing heavy traffic, adding to delays.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, use navigation apps for live updates, and consider alternative routes where possible.

