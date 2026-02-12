Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Major delays on E11 and E311 now

Google Maps has flagged pockets of deep red near the Hessa Street exit
Dubai: Commuters are facing significant delays this morning, Thursday, February 12, as the end-of-week rush hour grips the major roads connecting Dubai and Sharjah. Real-time data from Google Maps indicates heavy congestion on the Sharjah-to-Dubai side of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), with tailbacks stretching from the Al Wahda Street area through to the Trade Centre.
On Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), traffic is moving at a crawl from the Sharjah border down toward Mirdif City Centre. According to Google Maps live updates, motorists heading toward Dubai Silicon Oasis and Global Village should expect an additional 20 to 30 minutes of travel time due to high vehicle volumes typical for a Thursday morning peak.
In Dubai, Al Khail Road is witnessing slow-moving traffic, particularly around the Business Bay and Al Quoz interchanges. While most of the congestion is due to high traffic volume, Google Maps has flagged pockets of deep red near the Hessa Street exit, where merging traffic is causing a significant bottleneck.
Authorities are urging motorists to remain patient and maintain safe following distances. For those looking to avoid the heaviest gridlock, Google Maps suggests Emirates Road (E611) as an alternative for cross-emirate travel, though travel times there are also beginning to rise as more drivers divert from the main highways.