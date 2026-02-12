GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Major delays on E11 and E311 now

Google Maps has flagged pockets of deep red near the Hessa Street exit

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Major delays on E11 and E311 now
Surabhi Vasundharadevi/Gulf News

Dubai: Commuters are facing significant delays this morning, Thursday, February 12, as the end-of-week rush hour grips the major roads connecting Dubai and Sharjah. Real-time data from Google Maps indicates heavy congestion on the Sharjah-to-Dubai side of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), with tailbacks stretching from the Al Wahda Street area through to the Trade Centre.

On Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), traffic is moving at a crawl from the Sharjah border down toward Mirdif City Centre. According to Google Maps live updates, motorists heading toward Dubai Silicon Oasis and Global Village should expect an additional 20 to 30 minutes of travel time due to high vehicle volumes typical for a Thursday morning peak.

In Dubai, Al Khail Road is witnessing slow-moving traffic, particularly around the Business Bay and Al Quoz interchanges. While most of the congestion is due to high traffic volume, Google Maps has flagged pockets of deep red near the Hessa Street exit, where merging traffic is causing a significant bottleneck.

Authorities are urging motorists to remain patient and maintain safe following distances. For those looking to avoid the heaviest gridlock, Google Maps suggests Emirates Road (E611) as an alternative for cross-emirate travel, though travel times there are also beginning to rise as more drivers divert from the main highways.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Delays are being seen on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly around Business Bay and Al Barsha.

Dubai morning traffic tightens fast across major roads

1m read
Congestion reported on E11, Al Barsha and Al Khail Road, while E311 remains mostly smooth.

Morning traffic alert: Delays grow on Sheikh Zayed Road

1m read
Live traffic data shows widespread delays, minor accidents and red zones on key UAE roads.

Major Dubai–Sharjah roads snarls due to evening traffic

1m read
UAE traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai, Sharjah roads

UAE traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai, Sharjah roads

2m read