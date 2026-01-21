Dubai-Sharjah commute: Morning traffic tightens fast across major roads

Growing congestion on key highways and feeder roads as peak-hour volumes rise
Dubai: Morning traffic is building on key commuter routes between Dubai and Sharjah, with slow-moving sections reported on major highways and inner-city roads, according to Google Maps traffic overlays.
Delays are being seen on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly around Business Bay and Al Barsha, as congestion increases during the peak commute.
On Al Khail Road (E44), traffic is moving slowly between Meydan and Ras Al Khor, with multiple accidents reported.
Heavier traffic is also affecting key connecting routes, including Hessa Street (D61) and Umm Suqeim Street (D63), where stop-start movement has been recorded in several sections.
For motorists heading towards Sharjah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is showing pockets of congestion around Dubai South (near Al Maktoum International Airport) and Dubai Production City, with heavier flow through Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).
Meanwhile, Emirates Road (E611) is moving relatively freely overall, though congestion is heavier between Athaib and Al Khawaneej towards Dubai. Multiple accidents have also been reported along the route.
Motorists are advised to leave extra time, maintain safe distances, and consider alternative routes as traffic volumes rise across Dubai during peak hours.
