UAE traffic alert: Morning rush causes heavy delays across Dubai and Sharjah today

Drivers on Hessa Street face heavy traffic from DAMAC Hills to Dubai Sports City
Dubai: Morning commuters are caught in slow-moving traffic across the UAE on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as congestion intensifies. Real-time data from Google Maps and Waze indicate that travel times are stretching well beyond the norm, with several 'deep red' zones appearing on major routes across the emirates.
In Dubai, the morning commute is heavily impacted on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly for those heading toward Abu Dhabi. Major tailbacks are currently visible between the Trade Centre and Al Safa exits, adding roughly 20 to 30 minutes to standard travel times. Al Khail Road (E44) is also witnessing dense vehicle volumes, with notable delays stretching from the Ras Al Khor area toward Business Bay and Dubai Hills.
Additionally, congestion is building up on Sheikh Rashid Road in the Al Jafaliya district, complicating the route for those heading toward the city's central commercial hubs. Drivers on Hessa Street are facing the usual morning crawl from DAMAC Hills toward Dubai Sports City, while Umm Suqeim Street is reporting moderate friction near the Al Barsha corridor.
Commuters traveling from Sharjah into Dubai are facing a particularly challenging journey. Al Ittihad Road (E11) is reporting bumper-to-bumper traffic starting from the Al Nahda and Al Khan sectors, leading all the way to the Al Mulla Plaza area. On Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), 'stop-and-go' traffic is hampering the flow near the Muhaisnah and Beirut Street intersections, with tailbacks extending into the Sharjah Industrial Areas.
According to Waze user reports, minor incidents near the Al Zahia City Centre have further slowed down the inter-city network. Further inland, Maleha Street and Al Dhaid Road are witnessing unusually high volumes, adding to the pressure on the Sharjah Ring Road.
For those looking to avoid the heaviest congestion, Emirates Road (E611) remains a viable alternative, though slow-moving patches are beginning to form near Tilal City.
Authorities urge all motorists to maintain safe following distances, avoid sudden braking in heavy queues, and check Google Maps for the latest route diversions before starting their journey.
