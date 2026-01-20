UAE traffic alert: Morning rush causes heavy delays across Dubai and Sharjah today

In Dubai, the morning commute is heavily impacted on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly for those heading toward Abu Dhabi. Major tailbacks are currently visible between the Trade Centre and Al Safa exits, adding roughly 20 to 30 minutes to standard travel times. Al Khail Road (E44) is also witnessing dense vehicle volumes, with notable delays stretching from the Ras Al Khor area toward Business Bay and Dubai Hills.