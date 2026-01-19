Morning traffic alert: Delays on Sheikh Zayed Road as Dubai commute tightens

Morning commuters face delays, with slowdowns across key Dubai routes
Dubai: Morning commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing light to medium congestion on several major roads, according to live traffic updates.
Slow-moving traffic has been reported on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly towards Abu Dhabi, between Defence Roundabout and the Al Quoz/Al Safa area. A minor build-up has also been seen in Al Barsha, heading towards Sharjah.
Al Khail Road is experiencing moderate to heavy congestion, with delays reported from Ras Al Khor to Dubai Hills.
Traffic is also building up on Umm Suqeim Street, Hessa Street, and Al Jamayel Street.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611) appear to be moving smoothly in both directions, although traffic is heavier near some major exits. Multiple minor accidents have also been reported along E611.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, maintain safe distances, and consider alternative routes during peak travel hours.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox