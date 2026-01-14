Evening traffic alert: Major Dubai–Sharjah routes face delays due to congestion

Sheikh Zayed, Al Khail, and Al Ittihad roads see peak-hour congestion on both sides
Dubai: Evening commuters between Dubai and Sharjah are facing medium to heavy congestion across several major roads, according to live traffic data and map updates.
Significant delays have been recorded on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly in both directions between the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) area and Trade Centre Roundabout. Meanwhile, Al Khail Road is experiencing moderate to heavy congestion around from Dubai Hills areas towards Sharjah.
Additional traffic buildup has been observed on Umm Suqeim Street, Hessa Street, and Al Jamayel Street, with slow-moving traffic reported from Sheikh Zayed Road extending toward Dubai Hills Mall.
Google Maps traffic overlays also indicate multiple minor accidents on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611), though those routes remain largely fast-moving outside affected zones.
For those heading toward Sharjah, delays are beginning around the Dubai International City area. Meanwhile, Dubai-to-Sharjah commuters are encountering heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic on Al Ittihad Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution, maintain safe driving distances, and consider alternate routes during the peak evening travel hours.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox