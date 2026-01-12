GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah-Dubai commuters hit by heavy traffic and accidents

All main roads are heavily congested; minor accidents add to the delays

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Morning commuters faced major delays on Monday as all key routes between Sharjah and Dubai experienced heavy traffic, according to Google Maps live updates.

Multiple minor accidents have compounded the congestion, causing significant slowdowns across the corridor.

Sharjah:

  • S103: Gridlock from Al Nabba to Al Soor Square.

  • S116: Heavy tailbacks from Al Nad to Industrial Area 6.

  • S112: Completely clogged from Al Darrari Commercial through Maleha Road to Sharjah Grand Mosque.

Dubai:

  • E11 (Al Wahda Street): Bumper-to-bumper traffic from Bu Shagara to Al Mamzar.

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311): Crawling from Al Talla 2 in Sharjah to Muhaisanah 4 in Dubai; moderate traffic from Muhaisanah 3 to Warsan First.

  • Emirates Road (E611): Slow-moving traffic from Hay Barashi to Al Khawaneej 2.

Police advisory:

Dubai Police advise motorists involved in minor accidents to safely pull over to avoid blocking traffic. Drivers can file a report using the “On The Go” service at the nearest petrol station.

Commuters are urged to plan extra travel time and stay updated on live traffic feeds.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
