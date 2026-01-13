UAE morning traffic alert: Major delays across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi roads: Ramp closure to Khalifa City for urgent works, plan alternate routes
Dubai: Commuters across the UAE are experiencing a particularly busy morning today, Tuesday, January 13, 2026. In Dubai, heavy congestion is being reported on major routes, specifically along Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Khail Road.
Data from Google Maps indicates significant tailbacks near the Business Bay and Al Safa exits due to the high volume of vehicles heading toward the city's commercial hubs. Motorists are advised to allow an extra 20 to 30 minutes for their commute, as traffic flow remains sluggish across the Dubai Marina and Downtown areas.
In Sharjah, the usual suspects are seeing "deep red" zones on live navigation apps. Commuters traveling from Sharjah into Dubai are facing bumper-to-bumper traffic on Al Ittihad Road and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
According to real-time updates on Waze, minor accidents near the Industrial Areas have added to the delays, with travel times into Dubai via the Al Nahda border significantly higher than average for a Tuesday morning. Drivers are encouraged to check their apps before setting off to find the fastest alternative routes through internal roads.
In Abu Dhabi, the AD Mobility team has issued an urgent advisory for those traveling within the capital. There is currently a ramp closure for emergency maintenance works affecting the exit towards Khalifa City.
Motorists who usually take this exit are being urged to use alternate routes to avoid getting caught in the resulting bottleneck. Aside from this emergency work, traffic within the main Abu Dhabi island and on the E22 remains relatively steady, though the typical morning rush is being observed near the Maqta and Mussafah bridges.
