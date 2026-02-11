Dubai-Sharjah commute: Morning rush builds as traffic slows on key roads

Delays reported on Sheikh Zayed, Al Khail and E311 as commuters head into work
Dubai: Traffic is building across several key commuter routes in Dubai during the morning peak, with slow-moving sections reported on major highways and inner-city roads, according to Google Maps traffic data, as motorists head into the workday.
Delays are being reported on the Sharjah-to-Dubai side of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly around Trade Centre and between Business Bay and Al Barsha, as peak-hour congestion increases.
On Al Khail Road (E44), traffic is moving slowly from Ras Al Khor towards Dubai Design District, as well as between Meydan and Dubai Hills.
Heavier traffic is also affecting connecting routes, including Al Meydan Road (D69) and Umm Suqeim Street (D63). Traffic is flowing smoothly on Hessa Street (D61) and Al Jamayel Street (D59).
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is showing pockets of congestion around Dubai Silicon Oasis, Arabian Ranches and Dubai Sports City, while the Dubai-to-Sharjah stretch remains largely clear.
On Emirates Road (E611), traffic is generally flowing well, although medium to heavy congestion is visible around Al Waha and at the exit towards Al Yalayis Street (D57).
No accidents have been reported on major roads so far, according to Google Maps.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain safe distances and consider alternative routes as traffic volumes rise during the morning peak.