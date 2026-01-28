Morning traffic alert: E611 gridlocked, Gulfood causes crawl near DWTC

Google Maps shows heavy congestion across major highways as commuters face delays
Dubai: Morning traffic is heavy on Emirates Road (E611), with congestion building in both directions between Arabian Ranches 3 and DIP 2, while several other major highways across the city are also experiencing slow-moving sections, according to Google Maps traffic overlays.
On Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), medium to heavy traffic is reported from Al Jaddaf to Trade Roundabout, and again between Business Bay and Al Quoz. Traffic is also at a standstill from DIFC till World Trade Centre, probably due to the ongoing Gulfood exhibition, on until the 30th.
Al Khail Road (E44) is also experiencing medium to heavy congestion from Ras Al Khor to Dubai Hills.
On key connecting routes, Umm Suqeim Street (D63) is moving slowly from Dubai Hills to Sheikh Zayed Road, while Hessa Street (D61) is seeing heavy traffic near the Saudi German Hospital intersection.
For motorists heading into Dubai from Sharjah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is showing medium to heavy congestion from Dubai Silicon Oasis to Majan. Emirates Road (E611) is also heavily congested in both directions between Arabian Ranches 3 and DIP 2, with multiple accidents reported.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain safe distances and consider alternative routes as peak-hour traffic builds.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox