Morning traffic alert: Congestion hits Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail

Heavy queues reported on E11 and E44, with accidents adding to morning delays in Dubai

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Pockets of congestion seen near Dubai South, DSO and Al Barari as traffic volumes rise.
Dubai: Morning traffic is heavy across several major highways and connecting roads, with congestion building on key commuter routes between Dubai and Sharjah as peak-hour volumes rise, according to Google Maps traffic overlays.

Delays are being seen on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly around Trade round about, with heavy congestion from Business Bay till as Al Barsha as commute peaks. Heavy traffic has also seen along JLT going towards Sharjah.

On Al Khail Road (E44), traffic is moving slowly both ways between Dubai Hills and Meydan, with medium to heavy traffic extending to Ras Al Khor, with multiple accidents reported.

Medium to heavy traffic is also affecting key connecting routes, with Umm Suqeim Street (D63) in a crawl. Hessa Street (D61) and Al Jamayel Street (D59) recorded stop-start movements in several sections.

For motorists heading towards Sharjah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is showing pockets of congestion around Dubai South (near Al Maktoum International Airport), Dubai Production City, Al Barari and Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

Meanwhile, Emirates Road (E611) is moving relatively freely overall, though congestion is heavier around Al Khawaneej towards Dubai.

Motorists are advised to leave extra time, maintain safe distances, and consider alternative routes as traffic volumes rise across Dubai during peak hours.

