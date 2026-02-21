Dubai to host landmark 25th Airport Show in May 2026

More than 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries are expected to take part. Organisers say the show will attract over 7,000 visitors, along with 120 hosted buyers, making it one of the region’s largest gatherings for the airport industry.

Dubai will host the 25th edition of the Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 12 to 14, 2026, bringing together leading aviation companies from around the world.

To manage this growth, airports are turning to digital systems powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics. These tools help monitor air traffic patterns, manage aircraft spacing and improve airspace safety in real time.

Global passenger traffic is projected to reach 5.2 billion in 2026 and surge to 17.7 billion by 2043. Aircraft movements are expected to hit 149 million by 2043. In the Middle East alone, passenger traffic is forecast to cross 240 million in 2026.

Airports across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia are investing heavily to upgrade their air traffic systems. With passenger numbers rising steadily, airports are under pressure to handle more flights safely and efficiently.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports.

The Airport Show will also feature a series of co-located conferences, including the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, Airport Security Middle East, the ATC Forum and the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference. The ATC Forum will mark its ninth edition this year.

The Middle East, home to around 110 airports and one of the fastest-growing air travel corridors, has been steadily modernising its air traffic infrastructure to remain competitive.

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, organisers of the Airport Show, said: “AI and Big Data are transforming air traffic management (ATM), making it smarter, safer, and more efficient. Airport Show 2026 will showcase the world’s leading ATM and ATC solutions, helping the Middle East and nearby regions stay at the forefront of aviation innovation.”

