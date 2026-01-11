GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai Airport officially overtakes Atlanta in the US as world’s busiest hub

DXB tops global rankings with 5.5m seats in January 2026

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
In 2025, Dubai International was already among the world’s busiest airports, supported by strong tourism demand, a high volume of transit traffic and the continued expansion of airline networks. Pictured above is Dubai International Terminal 1.
In 2025, Dubai International was already among the world’s busiest airports, supported by strong tourism demand, a high volume of transit traffic and the continued expansion of airline networks. Pictured above is Dubai International Terminal 1.

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has officially overtaken Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to become the world’s busiest airport by seat capacity in January 2026.

The ranking is based on total scheduled airline seat capacity, including both international and domestic services. OAG’s data shows Dubai handling 5.5 million seats in January 2026, placing it ahead of Atlanta, which recorded around 4.9 million seats for the same period.

Tokyo Haneda ranked third globally.

The shift marks a change at the top of the global aviation table, with Atlanta having held the leading position for many years, largely due to its extensive domestic network in the US.

Strong passenger volumes

The OAG ranking comes as Dubai International continues to record exceptionally high passenger traffic. The airport closed 2025 at record levels and carried that momentum into the new year.

According to Dubai Airports, the airport handled approximately 8.8 million passengers in December 2025, up from 8.3 million in December 2024, making it the busiest month ever recorded at DXB.

In early January, passenger volumes surged further. On January 3, the airport processed 324,000 passengers, the highest single-day total in its history. This was followed by 322,000 passengers on January 4, another near-record day.

January peak

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, the operator of DXB and Dubai World Central (DWC) said demand during the current peak season has been “exceptional”, with daily passenger numbers remaining above 300,000.

He said the airport is forecast to welcome around 3.4 million passengers between January 1 and January 11, indicating that high volumes are continuing into the first weeks of 2026.

Griffiths said the airport’s ability to manage sustained traffic at this level reflects the planning and preparation across the wider aviation system, including airlines, service providers and government entities working under the oneDXB partnership framework.

Dubai - a major global hub

In 2025, Dubai International was already among the world’s busiest airports, supported by strong tourism demand, a high volume of transit traffic and the continued expansion of airline networks.

Gulf News previously reported that DXB recorded its highest annual passenger traffic in 2025, driven by a strong winter season, major events and continued growth in long-haul routes.

The airport’s performance in December and early January suggests that this growth has continued into 2026.

OAG’s busiest airports ranking is based on scheduled seat capacity, not passenger throughput. This means it reflects how many seats airlines have put on sale for travel, rather than how many people actually flew.

The data is seen as a forward-looking indicator of demand and airline confidence in a market. An increase in seat capacity usually signals expectations of strong passenger volumes.

In previous years, OAG data has regularly shown Dubai and Atlanta competing closely at the top of the global rankings.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirates GroupFlyDubaiUAE AirportsEmirates airlineDubai Airports

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the world’s busiest airport in terms of airline seating capacity, combining domestic and international operations.

UAE travel: Most punctual airlines, airports revealed

3m read
DXB is experiencing its busiest month yet. Here's how to survive it.

Don't miss your flight: DXB travel tips for Dec 28 rush

2m read
December 28 will now be the busiest day of the festive season.

DXB expects 312k passengers on busiest December day

3m read
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has also issued a peak time travel advisory advising passengers to plan ahead to ensure a smooth travel experience.

DXB reveals exact date of peak passenger rush in winter

2m read