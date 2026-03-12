GOLD/FOREX
Villa on Dubai’s World Islands sold for Dh220 million in landmark deal

Mega villa sale on World Islands signals continued demand from global ultra-wealthy buyers

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
File photo of Dubai World Islands
Heart of Europe

Dubai: Dubai’s property market recorded a major transaction on Thursday with the sale of a luxury villa on the World Islands for Dh220 million, highlighting strong demand and sustained momentum in the emirate’s real estate sector.

According to data from the Dubai REST application, operated by the Dubai Land Department, the villa spans approximately 58,080 square feet, equivalent to about 5,395 square metres. The transaction reflects an average price of Dh3,787 per square foot.

The property is located within the World Islands development, specifically on Amali Island, one of the high-end residential projects attracting growing interest from international investors and wealthy buyers seeking exclusive waterfront properties in Dubai.

Dubai’s luxury real estate market recorded unprecedented activity during 2025, supported by rising demand from high-net-worth individuals from around the world who continue to choose the emirate for its attractive investment climate, favourable regulatory framework and competitive tax environment.

Data show that Dubai recorded 6,668 luxury property transactions last year with a combined value of about Dh143.8 billion. This compares with 4,735 deals worth Dh99.3 billion in 2024, representing a 41% increase in the number of transactions and a 45% rise in total value.

