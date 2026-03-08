Apple tops Samsung in 2025 global smartphone shipments

iPhone demand propels Apple to top global smartphone seller
In a fiercely competitive year for the smartphone industry, Apple has claimed the top spot in annual units sold for 2025, shipping 232.10 million devices worldwide.
The tech giant from Cupertino edged out long-time rival Samsung, which followed closely with 223.40 million units.
This marks Apple's continued dominance in the premium segment, driven by strong demand for its iPhone lineup amid a gradually recovering global market.
The rankings, compiled from multiple industry analyses including IDC, Gartner, GSMArena and Counterpoint, highlight a market still heavily influenced by Chinese manufacturers.
Xiaomi secured third place with 168.50 million units, followed by Vivo at 105.25 million and Oppo at 104.80 million.
Lower in the list, Motorola shipped 44.61 million units, Realme 37.91 million, Huawei 36.51 million, TECNO Mobile 15.64 million, and Infinix 13.93 million.
These figures underscore the "bifurcation" in the industry: premium brands like Apple and Samsung commanding high-end sales, while budget-oriented Chinese firms capture volume in emerging markets.
Apple's lead aligns with broader market trends reported by analysts.
Counterpoint Research noted that global smartphone shipments grew by 2% year-over-year in 2025, with Apple capturing a 20% market share – the highest among top brands – fuelled by robust sales in emerging and mid-tier economies and the popularity of the iPhone 17 series, Reuters reported.
Similarly, preliminary data from other trackers confirm Apple's ascent, overtaking Samsung for the first time in over a decade, with the iPhone maker achieving a 20% share against Samsung's 19%.
Industry experts attribute Apple's success to its ecosystem lock-in, innovative features like advanced AI integration, and resilient supply chains.
Samsung, meanwhile, maintained strong performance through its diverse Galaxy portfolio, including foldables and mid-range devices.
However, challenges such as economic uncertainties in key regions and intensifying competition from Chinese players like Xiaomi and Vivo tempered overall growth.
Looking ahead, the smartphone market is poised for further evolution with the rise of AI-driven features and potential shifts in consumer preferences toward sustainable and affordable tech.
As 2026 unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Apple can sustain its lead or if Samsung mounts a comeback.