From advanced ANC to adaptive sound here’s everything you need to know about the Buds4 Pro
Dubai: Samsung has named Suga, member of the South Korean group BTS, as the official global brand ambassador for its newly launched Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro are Samsung’s most advanced wireless earbuds to date, introduced alongside the Galaxy S26 smartphone series at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026.
According to Samsung’s official announcement, the Buds4 Pro model is designed to deliver enhanced sonic precision and comfort. Notable features include:
Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Samsung says the earbuds adapt intelligently to ambient conditions, reducing unwanted sound while preserving audio detail.
Adaptive Equalizer (EQ): Sound output adjusts to fit real-world listening environments, helping maintain clarity across genres and volumes.
AI Integration and Assistive Controls: Features such as hands-free interaction and deeper integration with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, without needing to manually interact with a paired phone.
Design and Fit: The Buds4 Pro use a canal-fit architecture with silicone tips for sound isolation, distinguishing them from the open-fit Galaxy Buds4. Both models offer refined matte finishes in Black and White, with a special Pink Gold colour exclusive to the Pro model.
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Buds4 Pro will be available for pre-order in select markets immediately, with general retail availability beginning March 11, 2026.
Suga’s partnership with Samsung dates back to 2021, when he reimagined the company’s long-running Galaxy ringtone, “Over the Horizon,” for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. He later released an updated 2022 version for the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, putting his own production stamp on a melody closely associated with the Galaxy sound.
Alongside his brand work, Suga is part of BTS’s highly anticipated return to group activity. BTS have announced their new full‑length album Arirang, set for release on March 20, 2026, marking the group's first major comeback as a unit since completing their mandatory military service.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji