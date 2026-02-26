'Breakthrough': Manila eyes joint patrols with Beijing in disputed sea

Philippines, China agree on Coast Guard cooperation: Senator
Manila: Manila and Beijing are poised to launch "joint coast guard patrols" in the contested South China Sea, a Philippine senator revealed.
It is an unprecedented move: It signals a potential thaw after years of dangerous standoffs, collisions, and diplomatic barbs over the strategic waterway.
Philippine Senator Erwin Tulfo, who chairs the Senate foreign relations committee, announced the breakthrough following a Monday meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan.
Tulfo revealed that the two nations’ Coast Guards are slated to ink a memorandum of agreement (MOA) by late March, paving the way for collaborative operations.
"Rather than having disputes there, there will be cooperation, such as joint patrols, search and rescue operations or environmental clean-ups. That was what Ambassador Jing mentioned,” he said.
Philippine media hailed the development as pragmatic diplomacy amid economic pressures. ABS-CBN News quoted Tulfo emphasising “de-escalation through trust-building”, noting China’s recent pledges of rice aid and infrastructure loans to the Philippines.
The Manila Times reported that Senator Tulfo learnt about the impending MOA signing between the two coast guards from Ambassador Jing.
China is the leading source of Philippine imports, providing significant machinery, raw materials, electrical equipment and, now, electric vehicles (EVs) to the Philippines.
The daily noted the "harassment" of the Philippine Coast Guard personnel and Filipino fishermen in the area by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG), while the latter countered that Philippine vessels ventured into their territorial waters.
GMA reported local fisherfolk welcoming safer waters but voicing fears over concessions at Second Thomas Shoal, where Chinese vessels have repeatedly blocked Philippine resupply missions.
Both outlets highlighted Tulfo’s optimism: joint drills could prevent repeats of the June 2024 clash injuring Filipino sailors.
And while critics warn of sovereignty erosion, Senator Tulfo insists it's “cooperation, not capitulation”.
Beijing outlets framed it as a win for “win-win cooperation”.
Xinhua News Agency detailed Ambassador Jing's pitch for “maritime stability”, citing successful prior hotline talks and China’s offer of patrol vessels.
Global Times asserted the pact counters “external meddling” by the US, with editorials praising Manila's “rational pivot”.
They underscored mutual benefits like anti-poaching sweeps and disaster response in typhoon-prone areas.
As the March deadline nears, the deal could reshape alliances in the $3 trillion trade corridor.
Hawks on both sides could derail the diplomatic thaw.
The South China Sea, also known in Manila as the West Philippine Sea, remains a flashpoint for competing claims.