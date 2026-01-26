Ferry sinks in southern Philippines, at least 15 dead: Coast Guard

Search, rescue continues after M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sinks off Basilan with 332 passengers
Manila: A passenger vessel operated by Aleson Shipping Lines, M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, sank in the early hours of Monday, January 26, 2026, just hours after leaving Zamboanga Port on its way to Jolo, Sulu.
At least 15 people died, the Philippine Coast Guard said.
Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman told local media the ship was carrying 332 passengers at the time of the incident.
Vessel and Passengers: The ferry was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members (totaling 359 according to some reports, or 342 based on initial passenger manifest reports).
Incident Details: The vessel was traveling from Zamboanga City to Jolo, Sulu, when it encountered technical problems and sank off the coast of Basilan near Baluk-Baluk Island.
Casualties and Rescue: At least 215 passengers have been rescued, with initial reports indicating at least 7 to 10 bodies retrieved.
Updates: Rescue efforts continue aided by the Philippine Coast Guard, navy, and local fishing boats.
Of that number, 223 passengers were successfully rescued and brought to Basilan Port, while four fatalities have been confirmed.
Search and rescue operations remain underway for those still unaccounted for.
Initial accounts from survivors indicate that the vessel may have sustained damage to its hull, allegedly developing a hole that allowed water to enter, causing it to sink rapidly.
This information was reported by RH Jun Dimacutac during the Dos Por Dos radio programme.
The sinking occurred in waters off the Island of Mutaman in Basilan, an area that recently saw a separate maritime incident involving another passenger ship that caught fire.
The Philippine Coast Guard is leading rescue efforts in coordination with local government units and nearby vessels.
The Coast Guard said it was "actively coordinating" to assist its southern Mindanao station in the operations.
Medical assistance is being provided to rescued passengers, while search teams continue to scour the area for missing individuals.
Authorities have not yet determined the official cause of the sinking, as investigations are still ongoing.
Basilan emergency responder Ronalyn Perez told AFP "at least 138 people" had so far been rescued.
"The challenge here really is the number of patients that are coming in. We are short-staffed at the moment," Perez said, adding that 18 people had been brought to one local hospital.
"The ferry was sailing from Zamboanga City to Jolo island when the incident happened," she said.
The archipelago nation of 116 million has a long history of disasters involving ferries between its islands.
In 2023, more than 30 people were killed when a fire ripped through a ferry in the southern Philippines.
This story is being updated.
(With inputs from AFP)
