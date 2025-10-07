GOLD/FOREX
Philippines: First look at homegrown electric ferry

Sleek 13-metre catamaran seats 40, showcases next-level innovation

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
The "M/B Dalaray", a 13-metre electric-powered catamaran, was launched on Monday. It is the country’s first locally developed electric ferry, and will initial sail along the Pasig River. The electric boat, partly powered by solar, was developed by the University of the Philippines in Diliman with the help of the Philippines' Department of Science and Technology.
DOST

Manila: Filipino engineers just made a splash in green innovation.

Students and professors at the University of the Philippines (UP) Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute (UP EEEI) in Diliman, Quezon City unveiled the country’s first locally-designed and built electric passenger ferry — the M/B Dalaray.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), through its Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD), helped make the project possible.

What makes it special?

  • 🔋 Powered by battery + solar energy — no fuel, no fumes

  • 🌱 Aims to give commuters a cleaner, greener ride across Metro Manila’s waterways.

  • 🚢 Type: 13-metre catamaran

  • 👥 Capacity: Up to 40 passengers

  • 🌇 Route: Designed for Pasig River operations

  • 🆓 Fare: Free! (operated by the MMDA)

  • 🗓️ Full operations: November

  • 🧠 Built by Filipino engineers for Filipino commuters.

Launch

During the launch, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. proudly shared how the ferry ties into the country’s goals for disaster resilience, urban sustainability, and innovation.

“The Pasig River has seen our history unfold — from trade and colonisation to modernisation. Today, it witnesses another milestone: decarbonisation. The MB Dalaray is proof that Filipino science can break the cycle of pollution and dependency on fossil fuels,” Solidum said.

Renewable energy push

The Philippines' Department of Energy (DoE) is also rolling out at least four pumped-storage hydro electric plants potentially producing multi-gigawatts of electricity, in addition to solar-grid-scale battery and wind turbine projects.

Solidum added that the initiative demonstrates the power of homegrown engineering and sustainable design in addressing environmental and transportation challenges.

Vision: More e-rides coming up

Solidum revealed plans to push for more electric-powered transport — not just ferries.

He teased the coming of an e-tranvia (electric tram) for Intramuros, replacing the old, smoky diesel version.

“Imagine a quiet, clean, electric tranvia rolling through Intramuros — that’s the dream.”

The launch marks a bold step toward a smart, sustainable, and proudly Filipino future — proving that the Philippines can lead the way in green urban mobility.

The country is also pushing nuclear power, notably small modular reactors (SMRs) to fill the energy gap and ramp up the electricity grid and distribution networks.

