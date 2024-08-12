Manila: Filipino business magnate Ramon S. Ang (also known by his initials "RSA"), the titan dubbed as the "king" of infrastructure, is poised for his most audacious feat yet.

A behemoth of a project looms on the horizon: the Quezon-Bicol Expressway (QuBEx), also known as South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 5 (TR-5), estimated to cost $3.38 billion, or 193.62 billion pesos.

This 420-km concrete colossus aims to bridge the gap between the communist-rebels riddled Quezon province and the tourism-hungry Bicol region.

Challenges

The Philippines hosts Asia's longest-running communist insurgency, which peaked during the regime of the strongman, President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. In the past, rebels have torched heavy equipment used in such projects, leading to huge losses, slowing down work and leaving roads in a perrennial state of disrepair.

Now, his namesake Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., could usher its logical end, with a mix of soft and hard power, including rallying investments from business moguls like Ang.

Under the improved Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme, which bankrolls public projects with private money, improving connectivity in Southern Luzon could greatly enhance lives of millions along the way, including 6 million in improverished and typhon-prone Bicol region.

PPP Code Under the Philippines' updated Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code, which came into effect on December 23, 2023, the PPP process has been streamlined.



The new code brings together various PPP-related laws into a single comprehensive legislation, eliminating inconsistencies and ambiguities, in order to attract more private investments, and improve the efficiency of government projects, ultimately leading to improved public infrastructure and services.

To get there, a raft of challenges awaits Ang's team. Not only must they navigate the treacherous terrain, but also the labyrinthine politics of countless local government units (LGUs), each with its own agenda and appetite.

This is no ordinary construction project; it's a high-stakes task in a region brimming with potential and peril.

Securing support from Manila’s authorities will be crucial to its success. If Ang is unable to deliver, smaller competitors will struggle to execute a project of this scale, one that carries such high expectations.

$ 3.38 b Cost in US dollars of the 8 segments of South Luzon Expressway TR-5 ($460 million, or 26.38 billion pesos, earmarked for Segment 1, from Lucena to Gumaca)

Pockmarked, patchwork road

For generations, a Manila-Bicol "freeway" has been a mirage on the horizon, a tantalising promise unfulfilled.

The reality has been a torturous journey along a pockmarked, patchwork road, the sole artery connecting the nation’s heart to its southern provinces.

Luzon's geographic character is compounded by the reliance on roll-on-roll-off ferries to bridge the gap to the Visayas and Mindanao.

Toll Road 5, a public-private partnership (PPP) project is a 4-lane divided toll road starting from the terminal point of SLEX TR4 Project at Brgy. Mayao, Lucena City, Quezon, and ends in Matnog, Sorsogon, near the Matnog Ferry Terminal. It is being implemented by the Toll Regulatory Board and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Image Credit: DoTR | DPWH

Bicol, a region brimming with untapped potential and natural splendour, including the iconic Mayon Volcano, has been held captive by its infrastructure shackles, and reports of corruption linked to public works projects. Home to over six million Filipinos, it yearns for seamless connectivity.

Enter RSA and his infrastructure empire. San Miguel Corp. is involved in food, agribusiness, beverages, infrastructure, power and energy. It employs more than 50,000 – excluding those working in foreign operations and the companies.

50,000 employees of San Miguel Corp

The industrial titan, with personal net worth estimated by Forbes at $3.8 billion, is one the country's most ambitious CEOs. Now, Ang is poised to transform the dream into reality.

With SMC's track record, the stage is set for a historic undertaking that could redefine the landscape of Luzon, the Philippines's main island about thrice the land area of Switzerland.

The 3.5-metre board piles reinforced by 92-tonne cage installations under construction to connect the North Luzon and South Luzon Expressways (NLEX-SLEX), through an 8-km elevated 4-lane toll expressway. Image Credit: Trevi Foundations Philippines | X

On fire at 70

In a recent “Bagong Pilipinas” interview, Ang expressed confidence he can tackle fresh infrastructure challenges, including the QuBex/TR-5. His deadline: "by 2030".

At 70, the Filipino tycoon is widely admired for his business acumen and appears unstoppable.

He has also recently unveiled plans to connect Luzon to the Mindoro Island through a $384-million “15-km megabridge” through a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement with government, and promises to keep reinvesting the bulk of SMC's earnings.

Ang shared with host Tunying Taberna his plans to further extend the expressway network. “Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) will be connected from Rosario (before going up to Baguio) to San Juan, La Union. That’s another 60km extension. So we’ve sorted the road to the north (of Manila). Going to the south, it will reach Matnog in Bicol.”

Work on the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 (TR4) from Santo Tomas, Batangas to Tayabas, Quezon will be completed by 2027, Ang said. Initial work on TR5 is already underway. All told, San Miguel’s portfolio now includes 787.54 km of tollways in Luzon.

SMC Infrastructure Its current portfolio includes:



Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX, 89.2-km)

Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR, 41.9 km)

South Luzon Expressway (SLEX, 36 km)

Skyway System (118.09 km)

NAIA Expressway (NAIAX, 5.4 km)

SLEX Toll Road 4 to Lucena (66.74 km)

420-km SLEX Toll Road 5 to Bicol (420 km)

TR-5 by 2030

As for the construction timeline to TR-5 (QuBex), the tycoon said it will be completed “by 2030”.

The TR5 will pose one of the biggest challenges for SMC. First the length: at 480km, it pases through dozens of towns, and is bound to pose right-of-way snags.

From Lucena City, it will go through numerous towns in Quezon Province, before traversing more towns in the four provinces of mainland Bicol.

What we know about TR-5 of SLEX TR 5 is a 4-lane divided toll road starting from the terminal point of SLEX TR4 Project at Brgy. Mayao, Lucena City, Quezon, and ends in Matnog, Sorsogon, near the Matnog Ferry Terminal.



It comprises eight (8) segments which "will run parallel to the existing Philippine National Railway, Maharlika Highway and Padre Burgos National Road or Quirino Highway", according the terms prepared by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB).



The board has issued a 30-year concession to South Luzon Toll Road 5 Expressway, Inc. (a joint venture of the San Miguel Holdings Corp. and the Philippine National Construction Corp).



The 61-km “Segment 1” of TR5, from Lucena City to Gumaca town in Quezon, is estimated to cost 28.15 billion pesos, or about Php461 million per kilometer.



Based on this, the total length of TR-5’s 8 segments comprising 420km would cost about 193.62 billion pesos ($3.38 billion).



The board has already issued the Toll Operation Certificate (TOC) for Segment 1.







Mathematically, even if SMC and its contractors complete the right-of-way (ROW), paving, preparation, concreting work at the rate of 250 meters per day, it would still take more than 5 years to complete the entire span. But San Miguel will not start from scratch.

The South Luzon road itself has undergone several changes in its planning and implementation. While there was initial enthusiasm and legislative support, the project's status has evolved.

Image Credit: DoTR

Certain portions of what would eventually become QuBex or TR5 are already well paved. Here's part of the Sorsogon segment.

Timeline of QuBex / TR5