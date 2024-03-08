Manila: While talk lingers on whether or not to open public utilities to 100 per cent foreign ownership by amending the Constitutional (which imposes a cap of 40 per cent), three local tycoons have gone ahead to forge the “deal of the decade” in power generation.

The two-in-one deal among Filipino billionaires – Ramons S. Ang (RSA) of San Miguel Corp, Sabin M. Aboitiz (SMA) of Aboitiz Power, and Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) of Meralco PowerGen Corp. – covers a massive power project yet unseen in scale in the Asian country.

In 2023, San Miguel Corp’s power arm SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP), took delivery of the country’s first-ever liquefied natural gas cargo to fuel its Ilijan power plant in Batangas, south of Manila. Photo shows part of the country’s first integrated LNG power facility, with an import terminal. Image Credit: SMGP

The Ilijan liquefied natural gas (LNP) power project is expected to produce an additional 2,500 MW power generating capacity, about 16 per cent of actual power demand in 2020.

Here’s what we know so far.

What is the project all about?

It is the country’s first integrated LNG project. Under the deal, Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), Aboitiz Power Corp., and San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP) have signed up to jointly work on the groundbreaking project, the biggest of its kind in the country.

It is an unprecedented move: three major power companies joining forces in a $3.3-billion (Php184.89 billion) initiative to establish the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Batangas province.

The terminal is situated about 130km south of Manila.

$ 3.3 b Total cost of the project entered into by SMC, Aboitiz and Meralco

Why is this move significant?

It includes the acquisition of a liquefied natural gas facility, in the nation’s biggest energy transaction since 2008.

As per the agreement, MGen and AboitizPower will invest in SMGP's 1,278-megawatt (MW) Ilijan gas-fired power plant, along with a new 1,320-MW facility set for completion by year-end.

Together, the two projects would deliver a combined capacity of 2,599 MW.

15,282 MW Peak total power demand in the Philippines (Source: DOE, 2020)

This would add nearly 10 per cent of the total installed capacity in the Asian country, and accounts for 16 per cent of peak demand, based on 2020 official data from the Department of Energy (DOE).

More important, the tycoons agreed to acquire almost 100 per cent ownership of the LNG import and regasification terminal owned by Linseed Field Power Corp., a local subsidiary of global infrastructure firm Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Co. (AG&P), which facilitated the country’s inaugural LNG cargo delivery in April 2023.

The infrastructure is designated to handle the reception, storage, and processing of LNG for the aforementioned power plants catering to Luzon’s main island.

The energy mix in 2022 was made up of coal (46.31 per cent), natural gas (12.69 per cent), other fossil fuel/diesel (18.41 per cent), renewables geothermal, +biomass, hydro, solar and wind (22.57 per cent).

This deal could provide a template for other such projects in other parts of the country.

Who is facilitating the deal?

Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) AG, facilitated the financial aspects of the transaction, according to Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), a major power utility.

How is LNG converted to energy? The power plants take natural gas from natural gas pipelines, liquefy it in small-scale liquefaction facilities, and store it in cryogenic tanks.



The LNG is regasified and burned by the power plants when needed.

Why does the Philippines need more energy?

For years, except during the pandemic (2021 & 2023), energy demand has seen a steady rise in the country, which has aspiration to match the industrial prowess of its more advanced neighbours. Until now, given the under-investments, the country finds itself in dire need of increased power capacity.

More importantly, the country needs affordable energy: Filiino households and industries pay about 30 per cent higher for electricity than their neighbours, except in Singapore. In Manila, the rate was Php12.05 per kilowatt-hour as of November 2023 for households.

And unlike in most of its Asean counterparts, power in the Philippines is not subsidised.

Recent data from the Department of Energy (DOE) underscores the need to diversify the energy mix, with natural gas accounting for 13 percent of installed power capacity, a significant portion still reliant on coal.

The Philippine Department of Energy's (DOE) targets of increasing renewables' share to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 resonate with the industry's commitment to sustainable energy practices.

For years, the country has suffered from under-investment in power, due in part to caps on foreign ownership. The result: The country mostly runs on coal – despite the abundance of geothermal and run-of-the-river hydro-electric power sources.

This 2024, projections from industry experts indicate a 6.6 per cent growth in power demand, compared to the 17,000 MW recorded in 2023.

The 388-megawatt Magat Dam hydro-electric power plant in Isabela province, operated by Aboitiz Power (50 per cent) is one of the largest hydro facilities on the main island of Luzon. The other 50% is owned by the National Irrigation Administration, Magat’s main purpose is irrigation as the water source for almost 85,000 hectares of rice fields downstream. Image Credit: NIA

What does this deal mean for energy security?

For one, it is expected to help secure the nation's energy requirements while transitioning towards greener energy sources.

The surprise collaboration is seen as a huge stride towards a “more reliable and cost-effective” energy future for Filipinos, according to RSA.

Recent data from the Department of Energy (DOE) underscores the need to diversify the energy mix, with natural gas accounting for 13 percent of installed power capacity, a significant portion still reliant on coal. Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal | Source: Department of Energy, Philippines

Pangilinan, chairman of MGen, lauded the collaboration as a pivotal step in reshaping the Philippines' energy landscape and fostering sustainability.

It also aligns with the Manila’s advocacy for LNG as a transitional fuel amidst the country's renewable energy journey.

Sabin Aboitiz, chairman of AboitizPower, emphasised the importance of a balanced energy mix, highlighting the synergy between LNG and renewables.

For his part, AboitizPower President and CEO Emannuel Rubio, said: “Its importance in keeping the lights on cannot be understated.”

Not only will the project enable the company to diversify its generation portfolio, but also increase its capability in the delivery of energy security in the Philippines.