Manila: A coal-fired power plant in Batangas province, about 2 hours by car south of the capital, first came online in 2015. It has an expected service life of 50 years, and is one of the 28 currently coal power plants in the Philippines.

Now, the Filipino billionaire siblings behind energy company ACEN — Fernando Zobel de Ayala (FZA, Chairman) and Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala (JAZA, Vice-Chairman) — want to retire the plant, located in Calaca town, 25 years earlier. In 2040, instead of 2065.

It's a long way off, but it's the first deal of its kind in the world. Since 2011, they've been scaling up wind and solar power.

Energy transition, less disruption

In so doing, the titants are pioneering what's known as "energy transition mechanism" (ETM), a potential multi-billion-dollar drive backed by eco-driven investment funds that allow incumbents to shift from grey to green power.

This coal-fired power plant in Calaca, Batangas (97km south of Manila), owned by a Manila-based energy firm ACEN, under the Ayala Group, has two operating units. A deal has been signed to retire both units 25 years earlier than was originally planned, and scale up renewable alternatives in a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

They now want to share at the on-going COP28 how they did it, and help cut carbon emissions from smokestacks.

WHAT IS ETM? Energy Transition Mechanism is a "scalable, collaborative initiative" developed in partnership with developing member countries (DMCs) in a way leverages a market-based approach to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.



Public and private investments — from governments, multilateral banks, private sector investors, philanthropies, and long-term investors — finance country-specific ETM funds to "retire" coal power assets on an earlier schedule than if they remained with their current owners.

SLTEC, which operates the 246-megawatt coal power plant, 97km south of Manila, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACEN, Ayala Group's power generation arm. The plant has two units.

The Ayala brothers and their managers now want both units shut sooner, instead of later.

Listed Ayala Corp (currently chaired by JAZA), founded in 1834, is one of the country’s biggest conglomerates. The group had 60,150 people on its payroll in 2021, with interests in real estate, banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, education, retail and power generation.

30 GW amount of "clean energy" Philippine-based entities plan to install by 2030 (enough to power 26 million households)

Under the duo, Ayala Corp started investing in green power in 2011, when it began building its renewable energy portfolio with a joint venture with Mitsubishi for solar power and Sta. Clara Power for run-of-the-river hydro power, and the purchase of the iconic Northwind farm for wind power.

Under the direction of the forward-thinking billionaires, ACEN has emerged as one of the region's top renewable power generators with operations in multiple countries — it currently has over 4,500 MW of attributable capacity in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, India, and Australia in 2022.

Known as the Bangui Windmills, NorthWind is the first wind farm in Southeast Asia that started commercial operations in 2005. The Bangui Windmills was also the first renewable energy project of ACEN. Image Credit: ACEN

The duo's ambitious aim: source 100 per cent of the electrons they generate from renewables. The influential Spanish-Filipino family had an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion (Php156 billion, 2022), as per Esquire magazine.

ACEN, for its part, aims to to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 GW of renewables capacity by 2030.

Its pursuit of this target is relentless. By 2025, it seeks to transition the company’s generation portfolio to 100 per cent renewable energy and to become a "Net Zero” greenhouse gas emissions company by 2050.

ACEN, Ayala's arm behind some of the biggest wind farms in the Asian country, has a power generation portfolio currently stands at 98 per cent renewables, among the highest in the region.

Filipino billionaire siblings JAZA (middle, front row) and FZA (2nd from right, front now) pose in front of a wind farm project in the northern Philippines, with visitors and employees. The Pagudpud wind farm, built at the cost of Php8 billion ($144 million) is ACEN's third wind development in Ilocos Norte, along with the 52-MW North Wind Power project in Bangui and the 81-MW North Luzon Renewables project, also in Pagudpud. The company's fourth wind project in Ilocos Norte, the 70-MW Capa Wind, is also located in the area.

Pioneering move

The tycoons' ETM move, with support from institutional investors such as the Government Service Insurance System and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), shows what's possible and practical in a market-driven drive to eventually curb coal-fired power generation, which is choking the planet as it accounts for about 25 per cent annual global greenhouse gas emissions.

In January, Acen disclosed the start of construction for two more solar farms in the Philippines. These plants, with a combined capacity of 360 MW, are situated in Pangasinan and Zambales provinces. The 30MW Pangasinan solar farm, costing Php2.8 billion ($51 million), will connect to the Luzon power grid via a 2-km transmission line to the NGCP 69kV San Manuel Substation. The second project, the 300-MW Php16-billion ($299 million) Palauig 2 solar farm in Zambales, will utilize 540 MWp high-efficiency solar panels from Seraphim and will be located near Acen's existing 63 MW Palauig 1 solar project. Image Credit: Acen

Innovators

Jaime Augusto and Fernando, both Harvard-educated, are reknowned business innovators.

In the late 1990s, Globe, Ayala Corp’s telecom arm, became the first to offer digital mobile services in the country (G2). Globe is the same company behind Gcash, currently the Philippines' undispute fintech leader.

The group has dozens of manufacturing concerns, including ACI Solar Holdings North America and listed IMI, an electronics services and manufacturing firm with facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America and headquartered in Biñan, Laguna, south of Manila.They’re chips off the old block.

More than a century ago, in December 1885, their great-great grandfather Jacobo Zóbel y Zangroniz (originally from Navarra, Spain), rolled out the Philippines' first tram system, the Manila-Tondo line which extended to Malabon — powered by steam.

Ayala Corp's push for green power is being spearheaded by the younger generation.

AT COP 28 UAE Ayala’s high-level delegation is currently in Dubai, led by Jaime Zobel Urquijo, Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer of Ayala Corporation; Eric Francia, President and CEO of ACEN; Ma. Victoria Tan, Head of the Group Risk Management and Sustainability Unit of Ayala Corporation; and Irene Maranan, Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability of ACEN.



We really got the benefits of being able to look at investment decisions in the long term. It's also an incredibly proud moment that we are sharing ACEN’s ETM (Energy Transition Mechanism) success with the world. In addition to sharing, we are here to learn as well." - Jaime Zobel Urquijo, Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer, Ayala Corp

Jaime Zobel Urquijo, Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer of Ayala Corp., is who is currently in Dubai for COP28, said: "We've been very fortunate that we've had visionary leaders throughout history including Fernando Zobel de Ayala who was the President and CEO of Ayala Corp at that time who've been able to look at the long term.

"We really got the benefits of being able to look at investment decisions in the long term. It's also an incredibly proud moment that we are sharing ACEN’s ETM success with the world. In addition to sharing, we are here to learn as well," Zobel Urquijo said in a statement.

It’s been said that the battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific. If emissions from existing coal power plants — responsible for generating 25 per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions — are not addressed, the region will fail to meet the Paris Agreement targets, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said.

The Ayala brothers with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. They have started investing in green power in 2011, by building the group's renewable energy portfolio with solar, run-of-the-river hydro power, and the Northwind wind farm in Ilocos.

ACEN’s move to retire SLTEC 25 years earlier, by 2040 (instead of 2065), is the first such scheme in the world. It runs under the so-called Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), pioneered by the Manila-based ADB. The move could help the Philippines cut 50 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions.

Cutting emissions

Globally, more than 50 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions originate in Asia and the Pacific region. And about 90 per cent of coal plants that are 20 years or “younger” are operating in Asia.

The Philippines has 28 of them — out of the estimated 2,400 coal-fired generators with a capacity of 2,000 gigawatts (2 terrawatts) globally. The Filipino titans' move could provide a roadmap for the early retirement of coal plants, and scale up green power, in the Asian country and beyond.

FACT FILE: The Challenge

It's been said that the battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific. If emissions from existing coal power plants are not addressed, the region will fail to meet the Paris Agreement targets.

50% of global greenhouse gas emissions originate in Asia and the Pacific

25% of annual global emissions come from coal-fired power plants

90% of young (≤ 20 years) coal-fired power plants are in Asia

Source: ADB

Win-win

The pioneering energy transition deal is seen as a "win-win" solution: a balanced approach for moving away from coal. It was not without its challenges.

FACT FILE: 1 GIGAWATT-HOUR • One gigawatt-hour (GWh) is equal to 1 million kWh.



• A power plant with a capacity of 1GW could power approximately 876,000 households for one year if they collectively consume 10,000 kWh each.



• This assumes the plant operates continuously throughout the year.

What the Ayala brothers, however, pulled off through ACEN could be a blueprint for other companies and institutional investors to emulate. blaze the trail for energy transition in the Asia Pacific.

Eric Francia, ACEN president and chief executive, said about the ETM deal “As the company has successfully divested its coal asset, ACEN commits to a just energy transition. We have established mechanisms to ensure that stakeholder interests, especially those of the people and communities of SLTEC, are effectively addressed.”

The move demonstrates how business could play a key role in solving the climate challenge. It shows their capacity to blaze the trail for energy transition in the region.

An Ayala Land property in Makati, Manila, the headquarters of Philippine renewable energy giant ACEN.

A solar farm in central Philippines partly owned by ACEN. In February 2022, ACEN completed and switched on a 40MW/60MWh storage facility at the 120MW Alaminos Solar plant, making it one of the largest operational PV projects in the country. Al told, Philippine-based entitites plan to install 15 GW of clean energy by 2030.

