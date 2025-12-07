Could Manila’s 'Dalaray' be the Tesla of the tides?

M/B Dalaray, a battery-electric ferry cruising along Pasig River, Manila (off Plaza Mexico, Intramuros). The e-ferry, designed and built by Filipino studies for less than $1 million in Navotas, offers a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable way to travel along the Pasig River, linking Manila, Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, and Taguig. Scaling its production could help boost inter-island transport and local tourism. DOST