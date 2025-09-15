Philippines hottest 10 job generators —in the private sector

Millions of jobs in industries, including electronics, shipbuilding, mining
Manila: Looking for a snapshot of the hottest jobs in the Philippines?
Forget the usual government gigs—let’s dive into the buzzing industries that keep the country hustling and bustling on the global stage.
According to jobs platform John Clements, the Philippines isn’t just the world’s call centre (or business process outsourcing, BPO) hotspot anymore. From healthcare heroes and digital wizards in IT, to manufacturing maestros and logistics legends, these sectors are rolling out the red carpet for job seekers.
These top industries are the secret sauce behind the Philippines’ rise as a key player in the global jobs marketplace and supply chain.
Ready to find your next career jam?
Jobs: 10.24 million (2024) (2.9 million by 2028)
Industry value: ₱437 billion (Q2 2025)
The sector, valued at employed around 10.24 million in 2024, 25% of the 49.7 million labour force in 2023, with a slight increase from the previous year. The sector includes sub-sectors like crop cultivation (e.g., rice, corn, coconut, sugarcane), livestock, poultry, fisheries, and forestry, with crop production being the largest contributor.
The sector faces challenges like low wages (average daily wage of PHP 331.10 for farmers, P335 for men, P304.60 for women), land fragmentation, and outmigration to urban areas or overseas.
Potential: The agriculture sector has been losing jobs due to low investment, low productivity, climate challenges, and labour migration. For instance, the sector lost 511,000 jobs from July to October 2022 and 1.33 million year-on-year in March 2024, driven by El Niño and structural issues.
Recent data suggests a decline to 10.24 million in early 2025 due to seasonal fluctuations and challenges like El Niño. Women constitute a significant portion, with 27.3% of the 10.4 million agricultural workers in 2004, and their involvement remains high in planting, weeding, and harvesting, though often undervalued.
Jobs: 1.82 million (2024) (2.9 million by 2028 estimated)
Industry value: $38.7 billion
The BPO sector, including call centers and IT-enabled services, is a major employer, with approximately 1.82 million jobs in 2024 and projected to generate 1.1 million new jobs by 2028.
Roles like customer support representatives, IT specialists, and software developers are in high demand, driven by global outsourcing trends and digital transformation.
The IT and BPO sectors, valued at $38.7 billion (reported earnings in 2024), saw an increase of around 120,000 full-time jobs in 2024, boosting the total workforce to 1.82 million. This growth is partly fuelled by e-commerce and technology demand.
Jobs: 210,000 (2024, DOH| PRC data)
Industry value: ₱1.56 trillion ($27.28 billion)
The healthcare industry is a significant job creator, employing approximately 210,000 healthcare workers and professionals, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
The sector’s growth is supported by government initiatives to hire additional healthcare workers and the need for specialised skills in response to public health demands.
As of 2023, the healthcare sector faced a shortage of approximately 190,000 healthcare workers to meet the needs of the Philippine healthcare system, with nurses alone accounting for a shortfall of around 127,000.
Healthcare hiring grew by 35% year-on-year in July 2025, driven by hospital network expansions and the need for specialized professionals like telemedicine specialists and healthcare data analysts.
DOH plans to hire more healthcare workers to support universal health coverage (UHC). Challenges remain: outmigration and uneven distribution persist, with less than 25% of cities and municipalities meeting the WHO’s recommended 41 doctors, nurses, and midwives per 10,000 population.
Jobs: 9.68 million (2024)
Industry value: ₱1.94 trillion ($33.8 bilion)
The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that in 2024, e-commerce alone accounted for the highest share of employment within the broader digital economy. The creative economy, which includes many digital marketing and design roles, grew by 8.7% in 2024, reaching ₱1.94 trillion and contributing 7.3% to the national GDP.
The rise of online shopping and digital consumption has also spurred growth in e-commerce and digital marketing. Roles such as digital marketers, social media managers, SEO specialists, and content creators are increasingly sought after, driven by consumer trends and digital platforms. Manila is also known as 'toon ville' as many of Hollywood's animation work is being done by an army of cartoonists in the Philippines.
Jobs: 3.58 million (2024)
Industry value: $127.8 billion
A roles across industries, with electronics, food processing, automotive, garments, steel and furniture are the key sectors. These jobs are critical to the economy, as manufacturing contributes significantly to employment and exports.
These industries are rebounding due to foreign investments and infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and housing. Roles in engineering, quality control, and skilled labour are in demand, particularly in industrial zones. These two industries were valued at $127.8 billion, as per the 2024 Annual Survey of Philippine Business and Industry (ASPBI).
Despite the spotlight on erring contractors involved in government infrastructure projects working in cahoots with certain lawmakers, and state auditors, multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects remain in the pipeline, including those for controversial flood-control projects, highways, rail and bridges.
Jobs: 16 million
Industry value: ₱2.5 trillion ($37 billion), gross value added, est. for 2025)
As travel spikes with the resolution of local insurgencies, tourism and hospitality are on the rise, creating jobs in hotels, resorts, and related services. This sector employs a wide range of workers, from service staff to management, especially in urban and tourist-heavy regions.
In the first quarter of 2024, the Philippine tourism sector employed over 16 million Filipinos, encompassing both direct and indirect jobs. By 2035, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) projects that the sector will create an additional 2.5 million jobs, bringing the total to 18.5 million.
Ttourism is considered a crucial pillar of the Philippine economy, driving significant growth and providing livelihoods for millions. The figures are reported by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and are based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.
Jobs: 120,000 (2025); 200,000 (2030)
Industry value: $70 billion
The Philippines' renewable energy sector is poised for significant growth, with a reported $70 billion in approved renewable energy projects (as of December 2024), representing 141 projects. This includes massive offshore wind projects worth $11.85 billion.
In this fast-rising sector, roles like renewable energy specialists and sustainability consultants are gaining traction.
As of 2025, the sector created 120,000 skilled workers; by 2030, projections indicate a need for around 350,000 new green jobs. This reflects a significant gap, with a 75% shortage of trained personnel currently risking project delays.
The sector’s growth is fuelled by a robust policy framework, including the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 and the Green Energy Auction Program, alongside major investments such as the $15 billion Masdar deal for 1 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. The country is focusing on renewable energy to achieve energy security and has projected electricity generation from this sector to reach 19.45 billion kWh in 2025, with an expected annual growth rate of 1.29% from 2025-2029.
Jobs: 650,000 (50,000 in shipbuilding | 600,000 seafarers)
Industry value: $10 billion
The Philippines is a leading global shipbuilder and a major source of seafarers. The shipbuilding and ship repair industry in the Philippines employs approximately 50,000 workers. This figure includes employment across over 100 shipyards, with 17 classified as medium to large-scale, scattered across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
These related industries generate substantial revenue (shipbuilding, repair, and maritime services). While domestic firms focus on the domestic market, foreign-owned companies drive export growth for large vessels, with major shipbuilding hubs in the Manila, Subic and Cebu.
The industry has seen growth, particularly with investments like HD Hyundai’s entry into Subic Freeport, which is expected to generate around 10,000 additional jobs over the next three to five years. As for mariners, nearly every Filipino family has a member who is a "seaman".
Recent data from 2022 suggests the number of Filipino merchant mariners could be as high as 600,000, reflecting the Philippines' position as the world’s leading supplier of seafarers. These workers are critical to global trade, with the maritime industry relying heavily on their skills, English proficiency, and cost-competitiveness.
Jobs: 212,000 (2025)
Industry value: $7.32 billion
Recent data shows that the mining and quarrying industry in the Philippines employs approximately 212,200 workers in 59 operating metallic mines, according to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in 2023. Earlier figures from 2020 reported around 184,000 jobs generated by mining and quarrying activities.
Additionally, a 2022 report for the Ilocos Region alone noted 4,963 jobs in the mining sector. Though industry job numbers fluctuate due to project developments, policy changes, and economic conditions, total mineral and mineral product exports in 2023 amounted to $7.32 billion.
Jobs: 360,000 (2024)
Industry value: $39.09 billion (2024)
The digital economy of the Philippines reached ₱2.25 trillion in 2024, accounting for 8.5% to the country's GDP.
The tech sector is booming, fuelled by digitalisation and a growing digital economy projected to reach $150 billion in the next decade.
High-demand roles include software engineers, data analysts, cybersecurity experts, and AI specialists, financial analysts. Companies like Accenture and Globe Telecom ar leading hiring efforts.
As of 2024, the electronics manufacturing industry in the Philippines employs approximately 360,000 people, as per the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI).
Electronics manufacturing is a significant contributor to job creation, accounting for about 10% of the manufacturing workforce based on its prominence in exports and industry reports from the
Despite facing challenges like the local communist insurgency, Moro separatism, and pockets of government inefficiency and corruption, the Philippines is steadily turning the corner — offering what many call a promising "peace dividend."
Improved rules for foreign investments and stronger public-private partnerships have combined with rapid tech advances to give the economy fresh legs.
The result? A vibrant, renewed momentum creating diverse job opportunities not just in bustling urban hubs but in far-flung provinces too.
The Philippines is proving that even in the face of hurdles, resilience and reform can power growth and open doors for tradespeople and professionals alike
