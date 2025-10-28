Ghitha Holding revenue jumps 9% to Dh4 billion on stronger margins

Operating profit jumps 41% to Dh267.7m as acquisitions and efficiency gains lift growth
Dubai: Ghitha Holding posted a 9.2% surge in revenue to Dh4 billion for the first nine months of 2025, supported by new acquisitions, solid performance across core businesses, and improved pricing discipline. Operating profit climbed 41.1% year-on-year to Dh267.7 million, reflecting the company’s focus on margin-led growth and operational efficiency.
Gross profit increased 23.2% to Dh880.1 million, underpinned by cost management and product mix optimisation. The group said its ongoing digital transformation, including the rollout of SAP S/4HANA, is designed to strengthen integration and scalability across its operations.
“The realignment of our farming and fresh-produce operations through NRTC strengthens linkages across our value chain and positions the business for future growth," said Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding. "With a more integrated platform and digital transformation well underway, Ghitha is well-positioned to close the year on a strong note and deliver sustained value to shareholders.”
During the period, Ghitha reinforced its fruit and vegetable segment through NRTC Food Holding LLC, strengthening upstream integration and supply-chain efficiency. The integration of Al Jazira Poultry and Arabian Farms also contributed to the company’s results, expanding production capacity and diversifying revenue streams across the protein and dairy segment.
These efforts form part of Ghitha’s broader M&A strategy to build an integrated food and agriculture platform capable of supporting the UAE’s long-term food resilience goals. The company is also a key participant in the formation of Al Ain Farms Group, which unites five leading brands into a national food champion focused on advancing innovation and sustainability in the sector.
In October, Ghitha was included in a merger plan by parent company International Holding Company (IHC) to combine Ghitha, 2PointZero, and Multiply Group into a next-generation investment platform valued at around Dh120 billion. The transaction, expected to close by mid-November 2025, will create one of Abu Dhabi’s largest diversified investment entities, expanding capabilities across energy, consumer, and food security sectors.
