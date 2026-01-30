Ghitha Holding lifts revenue to Dh5.6 billion on stronger food and agri platform

Ghitha reports 13.5% revenue growth and a near 40% rise in operating profit in FY25
Dubai: Ghitha Holding delivered double-digit revenue growth and a sharp rise in profitability in 2025, supported by tighter execution across its food and agriculture businesses and a year marked by consolidation, integration and portfolio reshaping.
The Abu Dhabi-based group reported revenue of Dh5.6 billion for the year ended December 31, up 13.5% year on year, supported by organic growth across core categories and contributions from acquisitions completed during the period. The full-year impact of prior acquisitions also lifted performance, while integration efforts across subsidiaries improved scale and operational depth.
Gross profit rose 23.5% to Dh1.2 billion, supported by pricing discipline, product mix optimisation and cost efficiencies. Operating profit climbed 39.4% to Dh318.7 million, reflecting stronger operating leverage across the platform.
Management said 2025 marked a year of structural progress across the group’s portfolio. Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said, “2025 was defined by disciplined execution and structural progress across the Group,” Ameen said. “We strengthened our core platforms through targeted consolidation, including the formation of the Al Ain Farms Group, the integration of Al Jazira Poultry and Arabian Farms, reinforcing our dairy and protein platform.”
The creation of Al Ain Farms Group brought five established brands under a unified operating structure, combining Al Ain Farms, Marmum, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira and Saha.
Further consolidation within poultry, particularly across the eggs division, improved capacity utilisation and supported stronger margins through better operating leverage.
Alongside protein and dairy, Ghitha continued to reshape its agriculture and fresh produce operations through NRTC Group. The transfer of Al Hashemeya to NRTC streamlined the platform, while NRTC’s acquisition of Ripe Organic in the fourth quarter strengthened the group’s fresh and organic offering.
The addition of Ripe Organic deepened relationships with local farming partners and improved farm-to-market integration, aligning with Ghitha’s focus on value-chain control and category leadership across food segments.
“These steps position Ghitha on a more scalable and resilient platform, positioning us well to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders,” Ameen said.
Operational progress extended beyond portfolio moves. Ghitha continued implementing SAP S/4HANA across the group, a programme designed to enhance financial visibility, operational control and scalability, supporting future growth across a more complex platform.
The year also brought a significant corporate development. In October 2025, Ghitha was included in a strategic merger plan announced by parent IHC to combine 2PointZero, Multiply Group and Ghitha Holding into a single listed entity valued at around Dh120 billion. Following completion in November, Ghitha became a listed subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, retaining its leadership role within the UAE’s food security and agri-food sectors.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox