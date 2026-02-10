PureHealth proposes Dh600 million dividend after profit jumps in 2025

PureHealth reports higher profits and cash flow, proposing a Dh600m dividend for 2025
Dubai: PureHealth has proposed a cash dividend of Dh600 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, following another year of profit growth, expanding international operations and stronger cash generation across its healthcare and insurance platforms.
The proposal, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, follows a 17.7% rise in net profit to Dh2 billion, with revenue reaching Dh27.3 billion, up 5.7% year on year. Pretax profit climbed 26.1% to Dh2.2 billion, while EBITDA rose 16.1% to Dh4.8 billion, supported by efficiency gains and contributions from recent overseas acquisitions.
The proposed payout represents about 30% of net profit and is set to be paid in two equal semi-annual instalments, reinforcing the group’s stated commitment to shareholder returns alongside continued investment in growth.
The results from PureHealth Holding, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, reflect what the group describes as a resilient earnings base and sustainable cash flows across market cycles.
Operations now span the UAE, the US, the UK, Greece and Cyprus, with rising patient volumes, expanded clinical capacity and increased use of AI-enabled healthcare delivery supporting performance across both its Care and Cover verticals.
"As PureHealth expands into strategic international markets and strengthens its specialised care capabilities locally, we are laying the foundation for a more connected and resilient healthcare platform," said Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth. "The proposed dividend policy reflects the Board’s confidence in the financial strength PureHealth has built and our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value while maintaining the flexibility to invest in long term growth.”
A key driver of the year’s performance was the scaling of the group’s international footprint. The acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group added scale in Greece and Cyprus, contributing Dh742 million in revenue and Dh152 million to group EBITDA in the fourth quarter alone.
Early momentum was seen through higher patient volumes, particularly in outpatient services. Alongside this, operations in the UK delivered a solid turnaround, led by Circle Health Group, which reported stronger performance across inpatient, day-case and outpatient services. Both Circle and HHG operated at EBITDA margins above 20%, making the acquisitions value accretive.
“Resilient financial performance and a strong balance sheet underpin our disciplined capital deployment," said Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth. "Whether investing organically in technology, AI and capacity, or inorganically through value-accretive acquisitions, we are driving stronger shareholder returns while bringing leading clinical practices to the UAE and the markets we serve.”
With around half of group assets now outside the UAE, Malik added that PureHealth has evolved into a diversified international business, enabling the proposed Dh600 million dividend while continuing to fund its next phase of expansion.