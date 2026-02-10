PureHealth proposes Dh600 million dividend after profit jumps in 2025

"As PureHealth expands into strategic international markets and strengthens its specialised care capabilities locally, we are laying the foundation for a more connected and resilient healthcare platform," said Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth. "The proposed dividend policy reflects the Board’s confidence in the financial strength PureHealth has built and our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value while maintaining the flexibility to invest in long term growth.”

“Resilient financial performance and a strong balance sheet underpin our disciplined capital deployment," said Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth. "Whether investing organically in technology, AI and capacity, or inorganically through value-accretive acquisitions, we are driving stronger shareholder returns while bringing leading clinical practices to the UAE and the markets we serve.”

