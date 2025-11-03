PureHealth nine-month profit up 8% to Dh1.55 billion on global push

PureHealth posts higher nine-month profit and pushes deeper into global healthcare markets
Dubai: PureHealth reported higher nine-month earnings on Monday, helped by steady demand across its healthcare and insurance units and a growing contribution from international assets. The Abu Dhabi-based operator also pushed further into Europe as part of a long-term plan to scale globally and consolidate clinical and research capabilities.
The group posted revenue of Dh20.1 billion for the period ended September 30, 2025, up 6% from a year earlier, supported by both its Care and Cover businesses. EBITDA rose 11% to Dh3.5 billion, while net profit grew 8% to Dh1.55 billion.
Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said the group remains focused on building scale while improving outcomes. “With the expansion into new international markets and ongoing investment in clinical and digital capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver on our ambition to create a future-ready healthcare platform.”
PureHealth completed the acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group in the third quarter, adding 11 hospitals and 23 diagnostic centres across Greece and Cyprus. The acquisition increases the share of assets held outside the UAE to 52% and marks a significant step in the company’s effort to build a diversified healthcare network.
The transaction, funded from the balance sheet, will contribute to earnings from October 1, 2025. The group said the deal broadens its clinical footprint and supports research partnerships, operational knowledge transfer and digital integration across markets.
Shaista Asif, Group CEO, said the performance reflects strong execution. “Growth was driven by solid execution across both Care and Cover segments, with rising patient engagement, higher diagnostic activity, and strong insurance renewals,” she said. “Our acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group represents a step-change in our global capabilities.”
Care revenue rose 3% year-on-year to Dh14.4 billion. Patient interactions increased meaningfully across both the UAE and UK operations. Outpatient and inpatient volumes in the UAE rose by 16% and 12%, respectively, while lab activity increased by 20% and surgical volumes climbed by 16%. Bed occupancy in UAE hospitals improved to 73%.
In the UK, the company experienced higher inpatient, day-case, and outpatient activity in core specialities, including orthopaedics, cardiology, general medicine, and oncology.
The Cover segment maintained strong momentum, reporting 13% year-on-year revenue growth to Dh5.7 billion. Membership increased 7% to 3.3 million, supported by product launches, high retention and wider geographic reach. Gross written premiums reached Dh5.9 billion.
Daman, PureHealth’s insurance arm, continued automation initiatives across claims services and deployed an AI-based document platform that now handles more than 60 million documents per year to improve accuracy and efficiency.
