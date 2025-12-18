Thumbay Group: A resilient, future-ready healthcare system

Founded on the principles of quality, accessibility, and academic excellence, the Group has steadily evolved into one of the region’s most integrated healthcare ecosystems, combining education, research, and clinical practice under one vision. At the heart of Thumbay Group’s approach is a patient-centric model of care that prioritises safety, empathy, and clinical excellence. Across its network of hospitals, specialty centres, and clinics, internationally benchmarked protocols, continuous medical training, and strong governance frameworks ensure consistent and reliable outcomes.