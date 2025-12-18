Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi: A decade of impact

The healthcare sector is one of the largest benefactors of innovations in AI, robotics, and digital technologies, where patient outcomes will be improved through precision medicine, diagnosis, and treatment. Robotic-assisted surgical interventions are grabbing headlines globally, and as pioneers in the UAE, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is leading a broader shift in how complex care is delivered. Nearly 400 robotic-assisted surgeries have been performed in 2025, including the Middle East’s first robotic lung transplant, a milestone that places the hospital among only five facilities globally to achieve this feat.