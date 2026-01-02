Moving from the UK to the UAE? Healthcare is one change you can’t ignore

From insurance choices to chronic care, what UK expats should plan before relocating
Dubai: For many Britons relocating to the UAE, healthcare is one of the most underestimated adjustments. The shift from the UK’s tax-funded NHS to an insurance-led system changes how care is accessed, how quickly treatment is delivered and how much choice patients ultimately have.
Leah Cotterill, CEO of Cigna Healthcare Middle East and Africa, said the transition often comes as a surprise to new arrivals who are used to healthcare operating largely in the background.
“For many Britons, the biggest adjustment when moving to the UAE is shifting from a tax-funded, universal healthcare system to a primary, insurance-led model where access, speed and choice are directly linked to the quality of health cover you hold,” she said.
Health insurance is mandatory across the UAE, but Cotterill stressed that compliance alone is not enough. “Not all policies are the same,” she said, adding that residents should prioritise plans offering broad outpatient cover, mental health support, maternity benefits where relevant and long-term care for chronic conditions. These are services many UK residents previously accessed through the NHS without needing to think about limits or approvals.
Usage patterns already reflect how central healthcare has become to daily life. Cotterill noted that the average insured person in the UAE now visits the doctor around five times a year, more than 20% higher than just a few years ago. “That makes having the right cover, and knowing how to use it, increasingly important,” she said.
One of the biggest risks during relocation is disruption to ongoing care. Cotterill said continuity should be a priority when selecting insurance. “Moving countries can interrupt medical histories and treatment plans,” she said. Choosing an insurer that recognises prior diagnoses and supports pre-existing conditions can have a lasting impact on health outcomes.
She also highlighted the importance of understanding how the system works. “From referrals to digital services, health literacy matters,” Cotterill said. “When people feel confident navigating their healthcare, their experience is far more positive.”
Unlike the UK, where patients are often directed to specific GPs or hospitals, the UAE offers greater freedom of choice. Cotterill said this allows residents to be more proactive, using insurer tools and care navigation services to find suitable providers and avoid delays. Establishing a relationship with a GP early on can also improve coordination and long-term care.
For entrepreneurs and business owners, healthcare plays a growing role beyond regulation. Cotterill said benefits packages are increasingly central to recruitment and retention.
“Healthcare benefits are a key part of how employers attract, retain and support their people,” she said. Flexibility is essential in a diverse workforce, with tiered plans and optional upgrades allowing businesses to manage costs while meeting varied needs.
Preventive care and mental wellbeing support are becoming standard expectations. Cotterill said early intervention and routine screenings help reduce absenteeism and improve productivity, especially as medical inflation in the region is projected to rise by more than 12%.
“For growing businesses, it also helps to work with an insurer that understands the region,” she said, noting that consistent benefits across the GCC reduce complexity as companies expand.
For individuals and families, Cotterill said transparency at the outset is critical. “Fully declaring pre-existing conditions and understanding how they are covered avoids issues later on,” she said, recommending specialist brokers to help navigate policy details.
She added that long-term wellness should sit alongside treatment. Chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease remain major drivers of healthcare use in the region, requiring regular monitoring and lifestyle support.
“Access and support matter,” Cotterill said. “Strong provider networks, digital tools and clear guidance help people stay engaged with their health. When individuals feel supported and informed, they make better decisions and experience better outcomes over time.”
