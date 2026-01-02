Moving from the UK to the UAE? Healthcare is one change you can’t ignore

Dubai: For many Britons relocating to the UAE, healthcare is one of the most underestimated adjustments. The shift from the UK’s tax-funded NHS to an insurance-led system changes how care is accessed, how quickly treatment is delivered and how much choice patients ultimately have.

Usage patterns already reflect how central healthcare has become to daily life. Cotterill noted that the average insured person in the UAE now visits the doctor around five times a year, more than 20% higher than just a few years ago. “That makes having the right cover, and knowing how to use it, increasingly important,” she said.

Health insurance is mandatory across the UAE, but Cotterill stressed that compliance alone is not enough. “Not all policies are the same,” she said, adding that residents should prioritise plans offering broad outpatient cover, mental health support, maternity benefits where relevant and long-term care for chronic conditions. These are services many UK residents previously accessed through the NHS without needing to think about limits or approvals.

Unlike the UK, where patients are often directed to specific GPs or hospitals, the UAE offers greater freedom of choice. Cotterill said this allows residents to be more proactive, using insurer tools and care navigation services to find suitable providers and avoid delays. Establishing a relationship with a GP early on can also improve coordination and long-term care.

One of the biggest risks during relocation is disruption to ongoing care. Cotterill said continuity should be a priority when selecting insurance. “Moving countries can interrupt medical histories and treatment plans,” she said. Choosing an insurer that recognises prior diagnoses and supports pre-existing conditions can have a lasting impact on health outcomes.

