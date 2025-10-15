Dh120b group now spans energy, food, logistics, mining, apparel, media, mobility, beauty
Dubai: Multiply Group, the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, announced plans to acquire 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding through a share swap, marking one of its most significant portfolio moves to date.
The proposal, approved by the Board of Directors, involves issuing new shares that will increase Multiply’s share capital from Dh2.8 billion to Dh8.64 billion, creating a combined entity valued at about Dh120 billion.
The transaction remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with details to be announced once the review process concludes.
The acquisition brings together complementary businesses across energy, mining, financial services, food, logistics, mobility, packaging, apparel, media, and beauty, forming a diversified platform operating in 85 countries.
2PointZero contributes scalable assets in energy, mining, and financial services, positioning itself as an AI enabler and energy transition accelerator.
Ghitha Holding adds a large-scale agriculture and food production business spanning production, processing, and distribution. It plays a key role in regional food security and national sustainability efforts.
Together, these companies strengthen Multiply’s presence in energy and consumer sectors, central to economic growth and the shift toward cleaner, more resilient systems.
Multiply said the merger will enhance portfolio efficiency, streamline structures, and consolidate assets under one listed platform to optimise capital allocation and drive long-term shareholder returns.
Syed Basar Shueb, Chairman of Multiply Group, described the move as “a natural evolution” of the company’s strategy.
“This transaction is designed to optimise scale and strengthen the platforms we have built,” Shueb said. “Our goal is to create globally competitive investment entities that deliver sustainable shareholder value.”
He added that the deal positions Multiply to pursue larger regional and international opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on profitability and innovation.
Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director, called the merger “the convergence of vision, purpose, capital, megathemes, and exceptional teams.”
She said the unified group will now operate across multiple sectors and geographies, aiming to serve one billion people globally.
“Our focus is to grow organically and inorganically, unlock value through AI, and deliver long-term returns for shareholders,” Bouazza said.
She added that Multiply’s strategy remains focused on scalable, high-performing assets positioned for technological transformation and sustainability-led growth.
Multiply said the share-swap structure aims to ensure fair value across all entities and supports its strategy of sustainable expansion and strategic consolidation. The company expects to release final terms after regulatory and shareholder approvals.
Following this transaction, the company will expand into energy, mining, and food, reinforcing its alignment with global trends shaping the next generation of industrial and consumer markets.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox