The proposal, approved by the Board of Directors, involves issuing new shares that will increase Multiply’s share capital from Dh2.8 billion to Dh8.64 billion, creating a combined entity valued at about Dh120 billion.

“This transaction is designed to optimise scale and strengthen the platforms we have built,” Shueb said. “Our goal is to create globally competitive investment entities that deliver sustainable shareholder value.”

Following this transaction, the company will expand into energy, mining, and food, reinforcing its alignment with global trends shaping the next generation of industrial and consumer markets.

Multiply said the share-swap structure aims to ensure fair value across all entities and supports its strategy of sustainable expansion and strategic consolidation. The company expects to release final terms after regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.