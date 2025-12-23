IHC confirms new board at 2PointZero under Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan

New board formalises leadership and governance at Abu Dhabi investment platform
Abu Dhabi: International Holding Company has confirmed the appointment of the board of directors of 2PointZero, formalising the leadership structure of the listed investment platform and reinforcing its role within Abu Dhabi’s long-term investment strategy.
The board will be chaired by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a move that places senior oversight at the centre of 2PointZero’s next phase of growth and integration.
Alongside the chairmanship, Mariam Almheiri has been appointed vice chair, with her position as managing director formally confirmed. Samia Bouazza has also been confirmed as chief executive officer.
IHC said the leadership appointments are intended to provide continuity and execution discipline as 2PointZero advances its mandate as a listed investment company.
The board of directors brings together public sector leadership, investment experience and operational oversight. Members include Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, managing director and group chief executive of ADQ; Maryam Eid Almheiri; Mohammed Somar Ajalyaqin; Sofia Lasky; Syed Basar Shueb; Richard Gerson; and Bouazza.
IHC said the board structure provides governance oversight and strategic direction as the group moves into its next operating phase.
“2PointZero was established to build a future-ready investment platform defined by resilience, scale and long-term value creation,” said Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan. “The calibre of this Board reflects the responsibility and ambition entrusted to the Group.”
2PointZero operates across the energy and consumer sectors, with a combined asset base of about Dh120 billion and operations spanning more than 85 countries. The company said its portfolio has been structured to support performance across market cycles, with a focus on scaling core businesses, improving operational efficiency through digital tools and expanding internationally through targeted acquisitions and partnerships.
With the board and executive team now in place, IHC said 2PointZero will focus on execution, portfolio integration and capital discipline as it develops into one of Abu Dhabi’s listed investment platforms.
No reopening timelines or further appointments were announced.
