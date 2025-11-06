GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi's IHC denies plans to sell stake in Aldar Properties

Clarification comes after speculation in financial circles about a possible divestment

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
ADX-listed IHC recently announced plans to merge its flagship portfolio companies, 2PointZero, Multiply Group, and Ghitha Holding, into a next-generation listed investment powerhouse valued at approximately Dh120 billion.
Supplied

Dubai: International Holding Company (IHC) has denied reports suggesting it plans to sell its stake in Aldar Properties, confirming that no such move is under consideration.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate said it “does not intend to pursue the sale” of its shareholding in Aldar, which it holds through its group companies. IHC reaffirmed that Aldar remains a core, long-term investment in its portfolio.

The company’s clarification comes after speculation in financial circles about a possible divestment. IHC emphasized that Aldar’s strong performance and role in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector make it a strategic asset it continues to back.

“We remain committed to supporting Aldar as it continues to shape Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape and drive sustainable development across the UAE,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC.

IHC also noted that while it continues to evaluate its portfolio as part of broader optimization efforts, no sale of Aldar shares is planned.

The statement effectively ends market speculation, underscoring IHC’s continued confidence in Abu Dhabi’s property market and in Aldar’s position as one of the emirate’s leading developers.

