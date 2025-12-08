Dh60 billion Al Maryah Island expansion planned to double Abu Dhabi’s major financial district

Mubadala and Aldar to transform Al Maryah Island
Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company and real estate giant Aldar have announced a landmark Dh60 billion-plus expansion of Al Maryah Island.
The aim: to double the emirate’s Grade A office space and reinforce its status as a global financial hub.
The north side of Al Maryah Island, the final undeveloped stretch of the financial district, will be transformed into a mixed-use development covering nearly 500,000 square metres of land.
The project will add 1.5 million square metres of new office, residential, retail, and hospitality space.
“This joint venture marks a defining moment in realising the full potential of Al Maryah Island,” said Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala.
“We are accelerating its evolution into one of the world’s most dynamic financial and lifestyle hubs.”
More than 11,000 active licences are now registered at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Nearly 40,000 people already work on the island, driving strong demand for business space.
The new masterplan will add more than 450,000 sqm of premium offices, effectively doubling the island’s existing supply and solidifying Al Maryah’s position among leading international financial centres.
“This marks a pivotal milestone for Abu Dhabi’s continued rise as a global financial centre,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar. “Together with Mubadala, we are developing a world-class destination that attracts global businesses and talent.”
With luxury demand rising, more than 3,000 waterfront residences are planned, adding to branded residential projects such as W Residences and The St. Regis. The new phase will also bring 40,000 sqm of high-end retail and dining and an expanded marina.
The island already hosts Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, The Galleria mall, and several Michelin Guide-awarded restaurants. The next stage will include the Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project, featuring a 75-metre fountain with water shows and new leisure zones.
Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said the expansion reinforces Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a “global capital for finance”.
“This next chapter strengthens our ambition to create one of the world’s most connected and future-ready financial districts,” he said.
The masterplan includes three new bridges linking Al Maryah’s north side to Reem Island and the mainland, reducing travel time to Saadiyat Island to under 10 minutes.
The development will feature 2.5 km of air-conditioned pedestrian corridors, 12,000 parking spaces, and 20 per cent dedicated open space to support sustainability goals. Enabling works are expected to begin in 2026.
Aldar will hold 60 per cent of the joint venture, while Mubadala owns 40 per cent. The two Abu Dhabi giants have collaborated for over two decades, delivering projects such as Al Maryah Tower and One Maryah Place. They are also finalising a retail joint venture covering The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Yas Mall, and the upcoming Saadiyat Grove Mall.
“This expansion marks the next chapter in our partnership,” Al Dhiyebi added, “shaping the future of Abu Dhabi’s most important destinations.”
