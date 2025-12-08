GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Dh60 billion Al Maryah Island expansion planned to double Abu Dhabi’s major financial district

Mubadala and Aldar to transform Al Maryah Island

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Al Maryah Island is home to the Abu Dhabi Global Market.
Al Maryah Island is home to the Abu Dhabi Global Market.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company and real estate giant Aldar have announced a landmark Dh60 billion-plus expansion of Al Maryah Island.

The aim: to double the emirate’s Grade A office space and reinforce its status as a global financial hub.

The north side of Al Maryah Island, the final undeveloped stretch of the financial district, will be transformed into a mixed-use development covering nearly 500,000 square metres of land.

The project will add 1.5 million square metres of new office, residential, retail, and hospitality space.

“This joint venture marks a defining moment in realising the full potential of Al Maryah Island,” said Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala.

“We are accelerating its evolution into one of the world’s most dynamic financial and lifestyle hubs.”

Grade A offices to double

More than 11,000 active licences are now registered at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Nearly 40,000 people already work on the island, driving strong demand for business space.

The new masterplan will add more than 450,000 sqm of premium offices, effectively doubling the island’s existing supply and solidifying Al Maryah’s position among leading international financial centres.

“This marks a pivotal milestone for Abu Dhabi’s continued rise as a global financial centre,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar. “Together with Mubadala, we are developing a world-class destination that attracts global businesses and talent.”

Homes, retail and hospitality planned

With luxury demand rising, more than 3,000 waterfront residences are planned, adding to branded residential projects such as W Residences and The St. Regis. The new phase will also bring 40,000 sqm of high-end retail and dining and an expanded marina.

The island already hosts Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, The Galleria mall, and several Michelin Guide-awarded restaurants. The next stage will include the Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project, featuring a 75-metre fountain with water shows and new leisure zones.

Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said the expansion reinforces Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a “global capital for finance”.
“This next chapter strengthens our ambition to create one of the world’s most connected and future-ready financial districts,” he said.

The masterplan

The masterplan includes three new bridges linking Al Maryah’s north side to Reem Island and the mainland, reducing travel time to Saadiyat Island to under 10 minutes.

The development will feature 2.5 km of air-conditioned pedestrian corridors, 12,000 parking spaces, and 20 per cent dedicated open space to support sustainability goals. Enabling works are expected to begin in 2026.

A long-standing partnership

Aldar will hold 60 per cent of the joint venture, while Mubadala owns 40 per cent. The two Abu Dhabi giants have collaborated for over two decades, delivering projects such as Al Maryah Tower and One Maryah Place. They are also finalising a retail joint venture covering The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Yas Mall, and the upcoming Saadiyat Grove Mall.

“This expansion marks the next chapter in our partnership,” Al Dhiyebi added, “shaping the future of Abu Dhabi’s most important destinations.”

Related Topics:
abu dhabiAbu Dhabi,

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abu-Dhabi-Skyline

Aldar and Mubadala Capital launch Aldar Capital

2m read
32 teams participate in first Community Football League

32 teams participate in first Community Football League

1m read
Belinda Bencic with the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open trophy

Belinda, Eala among stars for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

3m read
The Al Maryah Island hosts Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Abu Dhabi sets new fines for major regulatory breaches

2m read