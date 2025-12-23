Over 6,000 students sail high in SailGP programmes in Abu Dhabi

Rebekah Wallace, Head of Physical Education at Repton School Abu Dhabi, said: “This programme has had a genuine impact on our students. It introduced them to a sport they had never imagined trying, challenged them to develop new skills on the water, and deepened their understanding of the engineering and sustainability behind world-class performance. Most importantly, it broadened their sense of what is possible for them. We are incredibly grateful to Mubadala for providing this experience — it has inspired our students in ways that will stay with them for a long time.”

Brian Lott, Chief Communications Officer at Mubadala, said: “Mubadala is proud to have launched the Waves of the Future Schools Programme in partnership with SailGP, with the support of the UAE Sailing & Rowing Federation and the Abu Dhabi Sailing Club. This collaboration reflects the strength of our partnerships and our ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation by combining the science and practical elements of wingfoiling in a fun and engaging way.

Waves of the Future is designed as a multi-year initiative, with plans to expand to additional schools and engage even more students through 2026 and beyond. Through this long-term partnership, SailGP and Mubadala aim to remove barriers to sports participation, spark sustained interest in watersports, create clear pathways from classroom to coastline, and develop confident, capable young athletes across the UAE.

Fiona Morgan, Chief Purpose Officer at SailGP, said: “We’ve seen extraordinary energy from students in Abu Dhabi — their excitement for foiling, creativity and passion for the planet is exactly why the Inspire programme exists. By reaching more than 6,000 young people in Abu Dhabi this season, we’re helping to create a next generation of innovators. That’s a legacy we’re proud to build with Mubadala.”

Dubai: More than 6,100 students across the Abu Dhabi region took part in inspiring educational programmes delivered by SailGP and Mubadala Investment Company during the 2025 Season. As part of SailGP’s global Inspire initiative, these programmes are designed to empower the next generation of athletes, innovators and changemakers. This season alone, Inspire reached over 11,300 young people worldwide, with Abu Dhabi accounting for more than half of those engagements.

