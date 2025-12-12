For young sailors with that spirit, the inaugural Kidzink Pearl Cup offers the perfect opportunity. As one of the Middle East’s first major open youth sailing regattas, it will run from December 15-21 and gather more than 175 young sailors aged 8 to 18 from around the globe to compete in the Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, and 29er classes.

Dubai: It’s common to see parents grow anxious when their children venture into deep waters — let alone the high tides of the sea. Yet there are always a few who embrace the ocean with enthusiasm, eager to see their children take up a sport so closely tied to the water.

“In 2018, I went to an open day at DOSC (Dubai Offshore Sailing Club) with my brother and my parents. I tried sailing, really enjoyed it, and signed up for some beginner courses. Sometimes I also went sailing with my dad,” said Edward West, who is gearing up to compete in the inaugural Kidzink Pearl Cup.

“Sailing means everything to me. It lets me meet people from around the world, and I love adapting to different conditions — waves, wind, and tide. The friendships I’ve made are incredible. Even though we’re competitors on the water, off the water we help each other, share laughs, and talk about our races.”

He added, “I try to sail three or four days a week — Wednesdays and Fridays after school, plus weekends. If I’m travelling overseas for a regatta, I sometimes miss school, but I do my best to catch up. My teachers have been very supportive even though studying on the road can be hard.”

“I was four or five when I first stepped into a boat. I loved being in control, even though an instructor was always nearby. After completing my RYA courses, I became a DOSC Duckling and was later invited to join the race squad. My motivation is simply to improve and do the best I can — I’m always learning. I’ve also made great friends through sailing, both in Dubai and around the world,” West shared.

Born and raised in Dubai, Edward is a long-time DOSC member. Selected for the club’s racing squad at age nine, he has already built an impressive résumé — winning the Qatar International Optimist Regatta earlier this year and earning a place on the Team GB Development 1 Squad. A passionate athlete both on and off the water, he also plays rugby, balancing training with his other sporting commitments.

Organised by the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, the Kidzink Pearl Cup aims to fast-track youth talent in sailing while championing clean-water initiatives, inclusivity, and leadership through sport. The week-long event includes three days of Olympic-level coaching followed by four days of competitive racing, where sailors will battle to become the first athletes to lift the coveted Kidzink Pearl Cup.

The Kidzink Pearl Cup’s onshore programme will feature workshops and discussions exploring the intersection of sport and learning, led in collaboration with Kidzink’s research team. The blueprint for these interactive sessions was first developed at the 29er Class European and World Championships, where Kidzink served as a presenting partner earlier this year. Insights and data gathered during those international youth sailing events, which attracted over 800 sailors from across the globe, have directly informed the company’s upcoming book, Beyond the Box: How neuroscience-based design can transform the learning environment, part of Kidzink’s ongoing mission to rethink how and where learning happens.

Borghesi brings a unique perspective to the partnership. In addition to her role leading Kidzink, she is a world champion sailor, having made history in 2023 as the first female helmswoman to win the SB20 World Championship, followed by victory with her team as the SB20 Women’s World Sailing Champion in Singapore in 2025. Her experience on the water informs Kidzink’s broader mission to design spaces that foster creativity, well-being, and a sense of purpose in young people.

Charlotte Borghesi, Founder and General Manager of Kidzink, said: “The Kidzink Pearl Cup represents so much of what we believe in, curiosity, fun in learning, teamwork. As title sponsor and strategic partner, we are proud to support an event that not only celebrates sport but also champions learning and growth in all its forms. As a sailor myself, I know how profoundly sailing can shape communications, and teamwork.”

“I train around four times a week, about 15 hours in total. Balancing it with school can be tricky, but I’ve built a good routine. I try to finish my homework early or use any free time so I don’t fall behind. It’s a lot to manage, but sailing has helped me become more disciplined and organised.”

“I started when I was about seven. At first it was just an activity, but the more I learnt, the more I wanted to improve. Now my motivation comes from wanting to see how far I can go. Every time I sail, there’s something new to learn.”

Speaking about how she got into the sport, she said, “Honestly, it was my parents who encouraged me to try sailing. At first I wasn’t interested — I thought it looked boring compared to football. But once I got out on the water, I really enjoyed it. There’s something about being on your own, figuring out the wind, making quick decisions — it just hooked me. Now I actually love it.”

She added, “I’m really excited for the Kidzink Pearl Cup. It’s such a great chance to meet sailors from around the world, see different styles, and learn from one another. I’m looking forward to competing, improving my skills, and being part of such a big event.”

Also competing is 14-year-old Chloe Montanet, a dedicated DOSC racing squad member who represents the next wave of UAE-based youth talent. Chloe, who began racing two years ago and is now one of DOSC’s youngest assistant instructors, said, “Sailing means a lot to me because it constantly pushes me to improve and teaches me new skills every time I’m on the water. It’s built my focus, confidence, and resilience. I love how every race is different — you always have to adapt and think fast.”

