From Olympic glory to Dubai ventures: Stephanie Rice's inspiring journey

For youngsters who show natural talent, Rice draws on her own career to guide parents. Spotting ability is easy, she explains, but the physical side is only one part of the equation. She encourages children to keep exploring multiple sports until their early teens and to resist choosing a main event too soon. Waiting until 13, 14 or even 15 to specialise, she says, gives them time to build skills across all strokes and distances. “That broader foundation is so important for long-term development,” she notes. “You never want to place too much pressure on a child too soon. That’s what leads to burnout and plateau. Keeping swimming fun in the early years is what sets them up not just to excel physically, but to stay motivated and love the sport as they grow.”