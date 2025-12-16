Trump declares Fentanyl a 'weapon of mass destruction' in escalating war on opioids

President Donald Trump poses with a recently signed executive order classifying fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction," during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the ceremony, Trump recognized the first 13 service members to receive the recently established Mexican Border Defense Medal (MBDM), which recognizes service members supporting Customs and Border Protection on the U.S.-Mexico border. AFP