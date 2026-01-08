GOLD/FOREX
Trump signs order withdrawing US from 66 global bodies: White House

US withdraws from international organisation as they 'no longer serve American interests'

AFP
US President Donald Trump (R) receives a flag from US Representative John Rose, Republican of Tennessee, while signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on September 5, 2025.
AFP

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Wednesday ordering the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations as they "no longer serve American interests," the White House said.

The order involves 31 United Nations organizations and 35-non UN entities, it said in a statement on X, without naming them. 

Trump has already pulled Washington out of a host of world bodies in his second term.

