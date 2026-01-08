Trump signs order withdrawing US from 66 global bodies: White House

US withdraws from international organisation as they 'no longer serve American interests'
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Wednesday ordering the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations as they "no longer serve American interests," the White House said.
The order involves 31 United Nations organizations and 35-non UN entities, it said in a statement on X, without naming them.
Trump has already pulled Washington out of a host of world bodies in his second term.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox