Young sailors gain invaluable experience as inaugural Kidzink Pearl Cup concludes

Held from December 15–21, the regatta brought together sailors aged 8 to 18

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) played host to a memorable week of racing, learning and international exchange as the inaugural Kidzink Pearl Cup came to an end, welcoming more than 100 youth sailors from 17 countries. The event marked one of the Middle East’s first international open youth sailing regattas.

Held from December 15–21 with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, the regatta brought together sailors aged 8 to 18 to compete in the Optimist Coached, Optimist, ILCA 4, 29er and RS Feva classes. Alongside competitive racing, the programme emphasised collaboration, learning and engaging onshore activities.

The Pearl Cup combined four days of racing in strong, consistent winds with three days of Olympic-level coaching led by an international team. This format allowed young sailors to train and compete in challenging conditions while sharing experiences with peers from diverse sailing backgrounds.

Charlotte Borghesi, founder and general manager of Kidzink, said the atmosphere throughout the week reflected the event’s wider purpose. “The energy was incredible. You could see learning happening every day, friendships forming on the dock and confidence growing. The Kidzink Pearl Cup is about more than racing — it’s about creating an environment where young people feel inspired and supported.”

Borghesi, herself a two-time world champion sailor, brings personal experience to the event. In 2023 she became the first female helmswoman to win the SB20 World Championship, followed by victory at the SB20 Women’s World Sailing Championship in Singapore in 2025.

High-performance sport

The onshore learning sessions in Dubai built on initiatives first introduced at Kidzink-supported 29er European and World Championships earlier this year, further strengthening the connection between high-performance sport and education.

Local sailors featured prominently, with members of the DOSC racing squad competing alongside international entrants. Among them were 14-year-old Chloe Montanet and 12-year-old Edward West, representing the next generation of UAE-based sailors gaining valuable exposure to international competition on home waters.

After four days of racing, podium honours were awarded across all fleets. Lev Ryashin (RUS) won the Optimist Coached Fleet, while Jean-Luc Herve (UAE) claimed victory in the Optimist Fleet. The ILCA 4 title went to Fynley Britton (GBR). In the 29er class, Dominic West and Fynley Britton (GBR) took top honours, while Ameya Rahul Nair and Arya Khanna won the RS Feva Coached Fleet.

From early-morning launches to dockside celebrations, the Kidzink Pearl Cup delivered a week that balanced competition with connection, learning and enjoyment. The event further underlined Dubai’s growing reputation as a hub for youth sport and innovation, while showcasing Kidzink’s commitment to reimagining educational experiences through sport.

“Our work in sailing reflects our wider mission to design environments where young people can truly thrive,” Borghesi added. “The Kidzink Pearl Cup is only the beginning.”

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
