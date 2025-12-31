Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, right-arm pacer Naveen-ul-Haq return to the side
Dubai: Dubai: Afghanistan have named a 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The team will be captained by Rashid Khan, with experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and right-arm pacer Naveen-ul-Haq returning to the side. Naveen makes his comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury.
Left-handed middle-order batter Shahidullah Kamal and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq have both retained their spots, while young fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai has been rewarded with selection in the main squad. Fazal Haq Farooqi, who missed the recent Bangladesh series and played only the final T20I against Zimbabwe, has also been included for both the upcoming West Indies series and the World Cup.
Another key inclusion is Mujeeb Ur Rahman, whose return has seen AM Ghazanfar named among the reserves, alongside middle-order batter Ijaz Ahmadzai and emerging fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.
As part of their preparations for the global event, Afghanistan will face the West Indies in a three-match T20I series from January 19 to 22 in the UAE, with the same squad selected for the series.
In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan made history by reaching their first-ever semi-final, where they were eventually beaten by South Africa.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said, “AfghanAtalan had a terrific run in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. We cherish excellent memories from the past and hope for even better results this year, which will be played in Asian conditions. Hosting the West Indies team provides us with an incredible opportunity to fine-tune our combination and prepare adequately for the World Cup.”
ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil added, “We had good discussions over the past few days and finalised the squad. Gulbadin Naib is a big-match player, and his return boosts our team. We are also pleased to have Naveen Ul Haq back, which enhances the quality of our fast bowling.
“It was a tough decision to leave AM Ghazanfar out of the main squad, as his place made way for Mujeeb. Shahidullah Kamal performed well in the recent event and provides us with a valuable left-handed option, which is crucial in major tournaments.”
Afghanistan have been drawn in Pool D of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, alongside New Zealand, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. They will begin their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.
Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.
