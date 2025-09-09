Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan hope to put tri-series blip behind them against minnows Hong Kong

After defeating neighbours Pakistan early on in the recent T20I tri-series that also featured hosts UAE, Afghanistan must have gone into the final against the same opponents full of confidence, only to be hammered, thanks mainly to the brilliance of spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who claimed a fifer – including a hat-trick – in a 75-run win. While it is too early to use the term ‘chokers’ for the Rashid Khan-led side, their performances – be it the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa or in the 2023 50-over World Cup match against Australia where a hobbling Glenn Maxwell double ton pulled a rabbit out of the hat – suggest it might be the start of a worrying pattern.